Maybe it was the pressure, maybe it was over-confidence, maybe it was simply a case of getting out-played. Whatever it was, at the end of the Tahlequah Lady Tigers’ first round of the Area playoffs, the Tahlequah girls found themselves in very unfamiliar territory.
Not only were they on the losers’ side of the scoreboard for just the third time this season, they were 22 points behind, 55-33.
The Lady Tigers stayed close in the first half, trailing Holland Hall by one, 16-15, after one quarter, and 27-22 at halftime.
That brought about an extremely strange second half. During the final 16 minutes of the game, the Lady Tigers scored exactly one basket, a 3-pointer by Talyn Dick in the third quarter. The Lady Tigers managed just 8 more points in the half, all from the free throw line.
Kori Rainwater put away 12 points in the game, including 6-of-6 at the free throw line, 4-for-4 in the second half.
Dick finished with 11, including the trey and 2-for-2 at the line in the second half.
Madi Matthews added 6 points, including 1-for-2 at the charity stripe in the second half, and Paisley Qualls finished with 4, including 1-for-2 at the line in the second half.
“We played pretty good half-court defense all night, and forced some misses,” Lady Tiger Head Coach David Qualls said.
He said the Lady Tigers did not do a good job on the boards.
“We gave up way too many second and third shots,” he said.
He said the Lady Tigers struggled offensively in the second half.
“We have to be better,” Qualls said.
The Lady Tigers have one more shot at going to State.
Saturday, March 4, the Lady Tigers will play a must-win game at 6 p.m. at Catoosa.
