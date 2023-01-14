Lady Tigers unlucky for Lady Bulldogs, not Friday the Thirteenth

There was no mention of anything unusual occurring to the Skiatook Lady Bulldogs throughout the day of Friday the Thirteenth, no jinxes, no bugaboos, no flat tires, nothing. Nothing, that is, until they stepped on the floor of the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center with the Tahlequah Lady Tigers.
It took less than nine gameclock minutes for the Lady Tigers to put more points on the board than the Skiatook girls scored in the entire game. Mere seconds into the second quarter, a Tahlequah basket gave the Lady Tigers 21 points, which would have been enough to edge past Skiatook’s 20 when the game was over. But there’s nothing edgy about the Lady Tigers, and they continued to play, eventually winning by 65-20 in a game that was not as close as the score might indicate.
The Lady Bulldogs’ production by quarters was five, four, two, and nine. By contrast, Tahlequah scored 18, 15, 13, and 18.
Skiatook made 2-of-8 free throws, compared to the Lady Tigers’ 14-of 20. Jadyn Buttery spent much of her playing time shooting free throws. She finished the game with 17 points, which included nine of 12 from the charity stripe.
Kori Rainwater knocked down five baskets and 1-of-2 from the line for 11 points, and Madi Matthews was the third Lady Tiger in double figures, scoring 10 on a pair of treys and a pair of deuces.
Talyn Dick and Lauren Stephens each checked in with eight points, including 2-for-2 from the free throw line by Stephens, Averi Keys had a pair of baskets for two points, Riley Dotson dialed long distance once and had a 1-for-2 performance at the line for four points, Paisley Qualls had a two-point basket in the fourth quarter, and Jersey Retzloff rounded out the scoring with 1-of-2 free throws.
The only quote Coach David Qualls had was not about the game, but about troubles sending copies of the scorebook to people who needed them.
“I don’t know what was going on tonight, but I sent copies two or three times tonight, and they just wouldn’t go through,” Qualls said.
