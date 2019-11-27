Tahlequah will attempt to get back to what has been a standard for the program this season.
The Lady Tigers missed the Class 5A State Tournament for the first time in three years when they fell short in a 5A East Area Consolation Championship game last February.
Head coach David Qualls, who led THS to a 19-8 overall record last season and was selected Southeast Regional Coach of the Year, will try to transform a youthful roster and fill two big voids.
There will be big shoes to fill with graduation losses to standout guards Alli Stayathome and Taya Green, both Metro Lakes All-Conference selections last year and the top two scorers. Stayathome was also an Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State selection.
Qualls has experience returning, albeit young experience.
Kloe Bowin, Kynli Heist and Logan Ross are the only seniors on a roster that features four sophomores, a junior and a long list of freshmen.
“They’re really important, especially when you’re coming off a state tournament year two years ago when you had Delaney [Nix] and five other seniors,” Qualls said of his seniors. “Last year we had five seniors. This year, you’re at three seniors. It’s always important to have those seniors, especially with what is otherwise a very young group.
“Kloe and Kynli have both been apart of those state tournament teams. There’s still a lot of things that they’re carrying on to our young kids. Over 80 percent of our roster are freshmen and sophomores. We are really, really young. Kloe, Kynli and Logan have done a great job of being leaders and being vocal. They’re kind of setting the expectations of how it’s been the last few years.”
Bowin and sophomore Faith Springwater will form one of the better forward tandems in the conference.
Guards Kynli Heist, Kacey Fishinghawk and Lydia McAlvain earned valuable minutes last season, and guards Lily Couch and Naida Rodriguez will be expected to contribute more minutes.
Bowin, who just signed with Rogers State University on Nov. 20, could become the focal point. At 6-foot-2, she can create mismatch problems with here ability to play inside the paint and stretch defenses with an improved outside game. Bowin averaged 7.5 points and four rebounds as a junior while shooting 45 percent overall and leading the team with 27 blocked shots.
Qualls thinks Bowin can make a much bigger impact this year.
“Kloe’s been more aggressive,” Qualls said. “The last few years we’ve played outside-in with our guards and our guard play. This year we’re going to play inside-out with Kloe and Faith inside. Kloe’s played really well the last week or so in scrimmages and I think she’ll have a good year.
“Her bread and butter is still the work she does on the inside, but that’s something we’ve tried to develop over the last year is her outside shot. Kloe is such a faceup player. She’s a modern big that is versatile and can do a lot of things.”
Heist will direct the offense at the point guard position and take on what was Stayathome’s role in 2018-19. She averaged just under two points in 18 games last year.
“Kynli has really improved,” Qualls said. “She’s so athletic and active. She’s kind of had her bumps along the road, but I’m proud of where she’s at and I think she’s going to have a good senior year for us.”
Springwater has already displayed vast improvements since her freshman year where she averaged eight points and 4.7 rebounds. She shot 40.4 percent overall and better than 30 percent on 3-point attempts.
“She’s a lot further ahead than last year,” Qualls said. “She’s just a better playmaker this year. Last year, she was a freshman trying to find her way, and this year, you’ll see her rebound and lead the break. She’s a positive right now in our preseason scrimmages in her assist-to-turnover ratio. She can bring it up the floor if we need her to. It makes us tougher to guard with forwards like her and Kloe. Faith is someone that shot the 3 well last year and she’s improved even more on her outside shot.”
Joining Heist in the backcourt will be Fishinghawk, McAlvain, Couch and Rodriguez.
Fishinghawk can play at any of the three guard spots. The lone junior, she averaged seven points as a sophomore and was second on the team in made 3-pointers at 37.
“Kacey’s a really smart player. She knows her stuff, executes her stuff,” Qualls said. “She’s the best shooter on our team now that Taya’s gone. She’s been shooting over 40 percent from 3 in our scrimmages. That’s kind of her game. She’s the floor spacer, she’s smart, she plays physical.”
McAlvain is expected to be the third guard in the starting lineup. She averaged just over three points across 23 games as a freshman. Couch will come off the bench, but is expected to see a lot of minutes. Rodriguez will also factor in.
The Lady Tigers open their season on Tuesday, Dec. 3 when they host Skiatook in a 6 p.m. tipoff at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
