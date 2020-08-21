Tahlequah defeated Tulsa East Central and McAlester and took two out of three matches Friday on day one at the Muskogee Tournament.
The tournament is being played without spectators due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Everything surrounding the pandemic has been an adjustment for the Lady Tigers and head coach Don Ogden.
“I know the procedures are all for health but it is distracting,” Ogden said. “It changes a little bit about how the game is played and it puts a different emphasis on preparing to go in. I thought we handled it really well.”
The Lady Tigers, now winners in three of their last four matches overall since falling to Collinsville in five sets in their season and home opener on Tuesday at the TMAC, suffered a setback to Sapulpa in two sets on Friday. They defeated Claremore in four sets Thursday in Claremore.
The 25-15, 25-5 win over East Central was highlighted by a dominant second set where Josie Foster started on a 17-0 serving run. Foster had three aces during the stretch.
“Josie had a very good serve game and we just kind of put them away,” Ogden said.
Also against East Central, Dorothy Swearingen and Lydia McAlvain led with seven kills each, and McAlvain led with 16 assists. McKinley Thompson paced the Lady Tigers with four digs.
Tahlequah also defeated McAlester in two sets, 25-13, 25-21. Foster had a team-high six serve aces, Swearingen led with seven kills, McAlvain closed with 20 assists, and Foster led with four digs and also had six kills.
“We played really solid against McAlester,” Ogden said. “Today was kind of a tuneup day, but we were just trying to establish some rhythm and our chemistry. I thought we did that.”
Sapulpa defeated the Lady Tigers, 25-21, 27-25. Swearingen ended with four kills, McAlvain had 11 assists, Natalee Porter and Foster each had three digs, and McAlvain, Porter and Thompson had one serve ace apiece.
“We had two really close matches, we just had that one little lull,” Ogden said. “It’s a game of runs and they got one on us, but we were pretty resilient.”
Ogden is pleased with the progress since the season opener, especially considering a limited and unusual summer.
“There’s usually a pretty good improvement from game one to game two,” he said. “Whenever you play your first match and you had no scrimmages and you had no summer league and you had nobody except yourself to play, you just hope that you kind of put the pieces of the puzzle together correctly to begin with and then you grow together. We did that from the Collinsville match to the Claremore match, and then made some more strides today.”
Tahlequah, now 3-2 overall on the season, will close out play in Muskogee on Saturday in matchups against Enid, Muskogee, Mustang and Southwest Covenant. The Lady Tigers return home to host Coweta on Thursday, Aug. 27.
