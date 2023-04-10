The Tahlequah Lady Tigers blew away the competition at the Tahlequah Tiger Track Classic, on Friday April 7, out-pointing their closest contender, Muskogee, by 20 points, 121-101.
The rest of the 15-team finished as follows: Poteau 98, Stilwell 88, Booker T. Washington 84, Claremore 58, Pryor 34, Sequoyah 17, Booker T. Washington B team 6, Northwest Arkansas Hornets 6, Westville 4, Ft. Gibson 4, Claremore B 2, and Calvin 2.
The Tiger boys finished in second place with 111 points, behind Booker T. Washington with 122. The rest of the 17-team field in the boys’ division included Muskogee 101.5, Claremore81, Poteau 59, Tulsa Memorial 39, Checotah 28, Ft. Gibson 21, Sand Springs 16, Spiro 14, Sequoyah 12, Pryor B 10, Tahlequah B 6, Stilwell 4, Pryor 4, Bixby B 1, and Claremore B 0.5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.