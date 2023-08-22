Tahlequah_softball_bread (copy)

Jordan Bread, Tahlequah Lady Tiger catcher, connects with the ball during the game against Preston, last season. 

It was a battle in the circle for both the Tahlequah and Durant softball teams at Tahlequah on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

The Lady Tigers took the game 3-2 after a pitching duel followed by a late rally.

DHS started the game strong against THS’s Riley Dotson. The Lions opened up the first inning with a walk, steal, and a single to take a 1-0 lead after just two batters. Dotson got into some more trouble with a fielder’s choice, an error, and a walk but kept her composure and left them stranded.

After the first-inning blunder, Dotson locked in shutting down the Lions throughout the next five innings. Over that time span, Dotson allowed just five hits, and a pair of walks while not letting them come around to score.

After a couple of innings, the Lady Tigers were ready to respond to the Lions. Charlea Cochran led off the inning with a single. She moved on with a fielder’s choice and was eventually brought in on an Amelia Miller single.

On the other side of the circle, DHS’s Knight was twirling a gem of her own despite the lone mark.

Both pitchers were going back and forth until the bottom of the sixth inning.

Maddy Parish led off the inning with a single. With two outs she was quickly moved over to second base with a sacrifice bunt. Holli Carnes brought in Parish with a single to left field. Loren Walked brought in the third run with a single. As she was trying to extend the single to a double, Walker was thrown out at second base, but the damage was done and won 3-2

The Lions looked to fight back with a one-out double. That double was extended to a triple thanks to an error. A s the run to cut the lead to 3-2.

With the bases clear, Dotson walked a batter but was able to get out of the situation and earn the win.

Dotson went seven innings, giving up six hits, allowing two runs [one of which was earned], walking five, and struck out one.

Carnes led the way at the plate going 1-for-1 while driving in a pair of runs.

The Lady Tigers are back in action at 5 p.m. against Collinsville at home.

