Tahlequah bounced back from a Friday loss to Owasso and closed play at the Owasso Festival Saturday with consecutive wins over Tulsa Union and Bartlesville.
The Lady Tigers, who opened the festival with a 4-3 win over Muskogee, go into Tuesday’s District 5A-4 road matchup with Shawnee at 11-4 overall under head coach Chris Ray. Tahlequah is 3-0 in district play.
The Lady Tigers needed extra innings to defeat Bartlesville, 6-2. Mikah Vann, Loren Walker and Riley Dotson each knocked in runs on singles to spark a four-run ninth. Paisley Qualls also drove in a run on a fielder’s choice.
Six players had multi-hit performances for Tahlequah, who ended with 13 hits. Dotson finished with a team-high three hits, while Jayley Ray, Vann, Maddy Parish, Qualls and Walker added two hits apiece.
Vann went the distance in the pitcher’s circle, allowing two earned runs on 11 hits. The senior left-hander collected 10 strikeouts and issued four walks.
In an 11-7 win over Union, the Lady Tigers posted 10 hits and were paced by three RBIs each from Dotson and Ray. Charlea Cochran, Dotson and Amelia Miller each had a pair of hits, and Jadyn Buttery and Miller both knocked in two runs.
Dotson and Vann both saw time in the pitcher’s circle. In a starting role, Dotson gave up five earned runs on six hits in three innings. The freshman had four strikeouts and walked two batters. In three innings of relief, Vann allowed one earned run on three hits. Vann finished with seven strikeouts and did not issue a walk.
Ray brought home the game-winning run in Tahlequah’s 4-3 win over Muskogee. Ray brought across Cochran on an RBI single to left. Cochran reached on a two-out, two-base error, and Vann was hit by a pitch to set the stage for Ray.
Ray led the Lady Tigers with two hits and also drove in two runs. Her other hit came on an RBI double to right-center field during the third inning. Vann joined Ray with two RBIs.
Vann earned the win in relief. She pitched four scoreless innings, allowing only two hits, and recorded three strikeouts. Dotson worked in three innings as the starter and had three strikeouts, while giving up two earned runs on five hits.
In the setback to Owasso, Tahlequah got two of its five hits from Dotson, who scored a run on a sacrifice bunt by Jersey Retzloff during the second inning.
The Lady Tigers got their other run in the fifth when Retzloff doubled and later scored on an Alayna Stopp single.
Vann took the loss as the starting pitcher. Vann gave up five earned runs on nine hits, struck out one and walked one.
Following Tuesday’s contest at Shawnee, the Lady Tigers will return home to face McAlester Thursday. They close the week at the Murray State College Festival Friday where they will take on both Silo and Tishomingo.
