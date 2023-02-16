The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation has released the following fishing report for Lake Tenkiller, Feb. 11.
Elevation is two feet above normal, water temperature 40°F and murky. Largemouth and spotted bass did fair on flukes, jigs, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, and shorelines. Crappie did good on minnows, tube jigs, and worms around brush structure and docks. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish did fair on chicken liver, cut bait, and shad around channels and main lake.
The report was submitted by Cody Youngblood, a game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.