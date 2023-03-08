On March 5, the elevation at Lake Tenkiller was three above normal and rising, water temperature was 47 degrees Fahrenheit and murky.
In a report submitted by Cherokee County Game Warden Cody Youngblood, largemouth and spotted bass did well on crankbaits, jigs, and plastic baits around brush structure, channels, and shorelines.
Crappie also did well on hair jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure and main lake.
Blue, channel, and flathead catfish did fair on chicken liver, cut bait, and shad around channels, main lake, and shorelines.
