Hestin Lamons, by his own admission, liked football a lot more than many people around him realized. But he was better at wrestling, so that’s the path he followed.
In fact, he said he wrestled for the first time when he was about 5 or 6 years old.
“I was active in sports from the time I could walk,” said Lamons. “I played football in elementary school. You know, kids can start playing tackle football when they’re in the third grade, and that’s when I started.”
Lamons was born and raised in the Tahlequah area, and attended Shady Grove school for grades first through fifth, then went to Tahlequah for grades sixth through 12th.
At this point in the interview, Lamons took a break to help put his 18-month-old daughter to bed. When he returned, the interview turned to family.
“I was helping put our daughter to bed,” he said. “I struggled a little bit with the newborn stage, having all that responsibility, but we got through it. Now, she’s kinda at that toddler stage, and she’s such a joy at this stage.”
Lamons said the way he met his wife was an interesting story, but it was sports related.
“I was wrestling at OSU, and she was a cheerleader at OSU,” he said.
The two got together, and in 2020, Lamons and Kaylee Clark were married. Their 18-month-old daughter, Lynnin, is named after Lamons’ father, Lynn Lamons.
Lamons said wrestling is more of a behind-the-scenes sport, without a lot of fanbase, not a lot of praise and media coverage, so it’s hard to think about it as a favorite sport.
“But, if you’re good at it, it pretty much has to be your favorite sport,” he said.
Lamons wrestled for four years at OSU, and graduated with a degree in political science in 2018.
“I have not used that degree in pol sci,” he said, “Not one bit.”
Instead, Lamons returned home to Tahlequah and started his own business, which he now owns and operates, a commercial waste company called C & L Site Services.
“I started C & L Site Services during COVID, in 2020,” he said. “You’ve seen those big gray dumpsters with orange writing on them, sitting all over town at building sites and like that, that’s us.
When asked about his proudest moment in his athletic career, Lamons said more than any kind of accolade, or any title, he was more proud of the fact he continued his athletic career at Oklahoma State, and stuck it out when the majority don’t.
“You see so many people come and go,” he said. “When you’re a freshman on the team, you have so much respect for those guys who have been there for four or five years.
“These recruiting classes are 10, 12 strong, and at the end of four years, there are maybe three or four left just because of the treacherous nature of it,” said Lamons. “I would say I’m most proud of not one moment or accolade, but collectively that I committed to that program, never transferred, was part of that team during my time there.”
Lamons was asked what he would tell kids today, based on his experiences, to help them succeed.
“I’ve been reflecting on things recently, thinking someday I may have the opportunity to stand up there and say all these great things, and then I get to this point where I start trying to reflect on things like this Saturday, and I’m thinking, 'What am I going to say?' I really don’t know what I’ll say on Saturday when I give my speech or whatever,” he said.
“But, back to the question, I think I would just say what I said earlier about what I’m proud of, I think I’d tell them to stick to it, don’t give up when things get rough, and they will get rough,” he said. "I’d tell them to do what it takes to be proud of what they’ve done."
“Hard work beats talent any day of the week, even when talent doesn’t work hard,” said Lamons.
When notified about being inducted into the Tahlequah Athletic Hall of Fame, Lamons said he didn’t really call it excitement, but more like a strange reflection, like a highlight reel running through his head.
“It’s hard to explain exactly how I felt when Matt Cloud called me,” he said. “It was kind of like 10-year-old Hestin would be really proud right now, but 28-year-old Hestin, well, he’s not necessarily so much proud as honored.”
