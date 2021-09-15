Tahlequah will close the non-district portion of its schedule Friday when it visits Sallisaw in a 7 p.m. kickoff.
The Tigers (1-1) will try to bounce back from a 21-7 loss to Wagoner in their home opener at Doc Wadley Stadium last week, while the Black Diamonds (0-2) will be searching for their first win.
Tahlequah was riddled with miscues in their loss to the Bulldogs. The Tigers committed two turnovers, had costly penalties and a missed scoring opportunity when they got Wagoner’s 5-yard line and couldn’t come away with points.
Tigers’ head coach Brad Gilbert still liked a lot of what he saw against Wagoner.
“There were a lot of positives,” Gilbert said Monday. “There were moments where we executed and did really well, but the mistakes prevented us from being as successful as we wanted to be. That’s kind of who we are right now. We’re trying to eliminate those, and the only way we can do it is by showing up every day and working on the little things that’s going to hopefully allow us to find that success we’re looking for.
“We’ve got to get better. It’s a long season and we're two games in. We’re seeing a lot of good moments from some veteran players, and some flashes of good things from some new guys. It’s just putting it all together, and we’ve got another opportunity this week to go out there and try to do so.”
Sallisaw is coming off a 57-6 loss to McAlester in week two. The Black Diamond dropped their season opener to Stigler, 26-19.
“Sallisaw is a big and physical football team,” Gilbert said. “Sallisaw is a good team. They do what they do really well and they’re coached very well. They’re going to present some problems just with their size in general.
“You want to rebound and play well for four quarters before going into district play. We haven’t done that yet. If we can somehow do that and be heading into district play on a good note, that’s important.”
The two teams didn’t meet last season for the first time since 2007 due to COVID-19. Tahlequah has won the previous three matchups and five of the last six.
Tahlequah’s only score against Wagoner came on a 2-yard touchdown run by senior quarterback Tyler Joice. Joice threw for 178 yards and completed 15 of 26 attempts with two interceptions. Joice added 26 yards on the ground.
The Tigers, who finished with 262 total yards of offense, were led in rushing by senior running back Malik McMurtrey, who finished with 70 yards on 13 carries. Parker Lane and Cale Matlock both finished with three receptions. Lane had a team-high 62 receiving yards, and Matlock had 26 yards.
Defensively, Tahlequah allowed 231 total yards to the Bulldogs. The Tigers forced a fumble and had an interception, and had four tackles for losses, including two quarterback sacks.
