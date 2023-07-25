Former Northeastern State softball Head Coach Clay Davis was a player’s coach. Just ask senior Chloe Bohuslavicky and former RiverHawks Savannah Evans.
“I want to thank him for letting me be the player that I am and teaching me things that I will hopefully use in the future when II want to coach,” said Bohuslavicky. “He Really knows how to teach us players how to be leaders and great teammates.”
The duo of All-Mid-America Intercolleiaget Athletics Association players spent three seasons with Davis and built a strong bond. A team-first philosophy from Davis is key to harboring this family-like atmosphere.
After stepping away from the program, Davis’ best memories did not come during a game or a championship run, but those came from his team with his players.
“My highlight every day was coming into work and spending the day with these kids,” said Davis. “I always tell all of the recruits that we can win and we can lose but the relationships truly matter. I can remember a bunch of wins and losses but the things I remember most are the bus rides and the team dinners.”
For some players when they are recruited they might know their future coach during the latter stages of their high school career, but Bohuslavicky and Davis were different. Bohuslovicky met Davis during her middle school playing days, before quickly committing to NSU once she reached high school.
“I am very thankful for Davis, I met him in seventh grade a have been committed since I was a freshman in high school, he’s been a part of my life for a long time,” said Bohuslovicky. “I also wanted to thank him for letting us become a part of his family, I’m really going to miss them this year.”
Last week, Davis met with his players to tell them that he would be leaving to spend more time with his family and pursue a new career. While the players were very supportive according to Davis, it still affected some players.
“Hearing the news was rough on me personally. Coach Davis had a huge influence on me,” said Evans. “Although the program is taking a huge loss with Davis [leaving], he had a huge influence on me.”
Even though Evans personally took the news rough she understood the decision. The two-way player noted a philosophy that she keeps for her and her teammates.
“Like I say for athletes, the game is not who we are, it’s what we do, and that should be applied for coaches as well,” said Evans. “He deserves to be happy and move on with life as he pleases. I wish nothing but the best for him.”
Throughout the last couple of seasons, Evans transformed into one of the best players on the NSU roster. The two-way player earned a bevy of post-season awards during her junior season.
Evans credits Davis’ influence on not only her career but her life.
“He left a lasting impression on me that I will never forget and has given me countless opportunities that I will never be able to repay him for,” said Evans. “Becoming a RiverHawk has been a blessing for my family and me. Not only has Coach Davis pushed me to be the best version of myself on the field but also off the field. I’m very thankful for everything he has done for myself and hundreds of athletes before me.”
