Missouri Southern scored 17 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to hand Northeastern State a 30-13 setback in their home opener Saturday evening.
Malik Antwine led NSU with seven catches for 106 yards, Devin Blayney had the team's lone touchdown on the opening drive of the first half, which tied the game at 13-13 with the Lions. Jacob Frazier was 19-for-28 with 198 passing yards and a pair of interceptions.
NSU kicker Tyler Crawford carried the RiverHawks through an offensively quiet first half connecting on a 34-yard attempt with 4:09 left in the second quarter to make it a 6-3 game. As time expired in the first half, he would boot a 50-yard field goal to trail the Lions 13-6 into the locker room. The 50-yard kick is the longest since 2013 and tied for seventh all-time in the NSU record book.
Crawford later had an opportunity to put the RiverHawks ahead with 3:16 left in the third quarter, but his third attempt missed left. On the ensuing drive, the Lions marched down the field for 78 yards to score on a ten-play drive to go-ahead 20-13.
The RiverHawks’ offense in the fourth quarter would have two drives end with an interception and a three-and-out.
Jordan Lamotte led the NSU defense with nine tackles, and D.J. Harris had a sack.
Passing yards between both teams were near even but the Lions out-rushed NSU 191-to-71. Nathan Glades had three rushing touchdowns, and 133 yards, 56 of those came when he broke past the NSU defense for the game's first score in the first quarter.
Missouri Southern improves to 1-1 (1-1 MIAA) with their fifth win all-time in Tahlequah.
Northeastern State (0-2, 0-2 MIAAA) returns to the field Saturday at 7 p.m., where they will travel to Pittsburg State.
