The search for the big hit continues for the Keys Cougars baseball team.
KHS head coach Nick Zodrow has been preaching the importance of the big hit and that continued in the Cougars 10-9 loss to Roland Monday April 10. While KHS did keep it close that was mainly after capitalizing on key mistakes from the Rangers.
“We walked too many guys,” said Zodrow. “We had too many crucial errors. We didn’t get the big hit again, we had guys on base multiple times with the top of our order coming up. We didn’t do any phase of the game today.”
Offense was potent early with the Rangers holding a slim 7-6 lead after three innings.
The Cougars got on the board thanks to mistakes from the Rangers. A pair of walks followed by an error brought the game to 6-4. Back-to-back base hits knotted the score at 6-6.
“I think they gave us that big inning,” said Zodrow. “Their errors gave led to our runs. We sprayed some hits here and there. We just have to get better from the top of the lineup to the bottom of it.”
Despite the Cougars best efforts the score would not stay tied for long thanks to a solo-home run from RHS catcher Mike Taylor.
The score would stay tied until the bottom of the sixth inning. Once again the Cougars took advantage of Ranger mistakes.
An error, walk, and base hit loaded the bases. A passed ball slipped by Taylor’s mitt to bring the score to 7-7.
Once again the Rangers would prove to have an answer. Shortstop Cameron Wiggins led off the seventh inning the same way as he did the second; take a solo-home run for a ride over the left field fence.
“It is good to see him get back on track,” said Roland head coach Darrell Wiggins. “He can make himself nervous, but he bounces back. He makes plays when he needs it.”
The Rangers added another run after a passed ball. One more Ranger came around to score giving RHS a 10-7 lead.
Despite things looking grim the Cougars had some fight left in them and once again took advantage of some Ranger mistakes. A pair of runs came around after an error from RHS third baseman Ashton Peters.
With two outs and now pitching Wiggins got the final out to secure the 10-9 win for the Cougars.
“It was good to see my boys play a complete game,” said Darrell Wiggins. “We held on there at the end against a good team right there. It shows me the growth of our kids. We are getting better every game.”
Wiggins led the Rangers going 2-for-3 with two home runs, two runner batted in, three runs scored and a walk.
Peters earned the win after going four innings allowing six runs, while striking out five Cougars.
These teams are back in action for day two of the series at 4:30 in Roland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.