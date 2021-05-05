ST. JOSEPH, Missouri – Anxiety is the feeling Northeastern State University women's golf had for over an hour Wednesday at the NCAA Central Regional. A round of 307 was just enough by a razor-thin one-stroke advantage to advance to the NCAA National Championships for the 10th time in program history.
The RiverHawks at one point in the round were 14 strokes back of the cutline; they finished the day with a two-under in the final four pins. Henderson State, who started the day in second, faltered on the back nine and allowed NSU to take the final transfer spot. Bridies on the 18th pin by Aitana Hernandez and Yasmin Hang were the difference between going home or advancing.
"There are not enough adjectives to describe how proud I am of the guts, grit, and tenacity we showed in rallying from sixth to the necessary third with five holes to play," said head coach Scott Varner. "With six holes left, most had written us off. We disciplined our emotions and got determined. The way we competed those last five holes is the team we know we can be."
Central Missouri played with NSU and finished with a matching 307 score. The Jennies had an even score as a team on the final pin and missed out on having their team advance, tying with Henderson State for fourth place.
For the third straight round, a different RiverHawk led the team. Nina Lee carded a 76 and finished with a 240 (86-78-77) tied for 27th place. Three of her teammates each shot a 77 in the final round.
Kaylee Petersen was the highest finishing NSU player with a 235 (82-74-79) and was tied for 16th overall. Yasmon Hang finished a stroke back of Petersen and was tied for 19th place. Hernandez was tied for 21st place, carding a 237 (78-82-77). Kelly Swanson scored a 238 (78-83-77) and was tied for 23rd place overall.
Northeastern State shot a 936 as a team with their best round coming in on Wednesday.
Arkansas Tech won the regional with a 919 score (307-314-298) and beat Rogers State by five shots. Both teams will advance with NSU to the NCAA National Championship, which will be at the TPC Michigan in Detroit on May 11-15.
Individuals advancing are Missouri Western's Allycia Gan, Henderson State's Allie Bianchi, and UCM's Rosie Klausner.
Team Scores
3. Northeastern State 312-317-307=936 +72
Individual Scores
T16. Kaylee Petersen 82-74-78=234 +18
T19. Yasmin Hang 74-85-77=236 +20
T21. Aitana Hernandez 78-82-77=237 +21
T23. Kelly Swanson 78-83-77=238 +22
T27. Nina Lee 86-78-76=240 +24
