Looking at the final score of Keys softball’s game with Okmulgee on Thursday, Aug. 24 it might be hard to believe it was a close game at first.
While the Cougars ended up taking the game 23-12, through five innings it was a very competitive game. Down 9-6 going into the top of the sixth inning the Lady Cougars exploded for 17 runs throughout the final two innings.
There was no action in the first inning from either side, but the second inning provided plenty of fireworks.
Maddie Hamby opened the inning with a free base. A single from Emmalynn Warren, and an error of the bat of Emalee Hodge drove in the first two runs for the Cougars.
The Bulldogs settled down and recorded back-to-back outs. A walk followed by a Gabby Martinez double brought the score to 4-0. Another double off the bat of Payton Zodrow gave the Lady Cougars an early 5-0 lead.
Everything would not stay rosy for long, as the Bulldogs looked to put up a five-spot in their half of the inning.
Both teams stayed quiet for a couple of innings, but in the bottom of the fourth inning, the Bulldogs grabbed two more runs.
In the top of the fifth inning, errors helped the Lady Cougars. Kallie Dougherty reached on an error, two batters later she was brought around on another error to cut the lead to 7-6.
OHS picked up another run in the bottom of the fifth to take a three-run lead.
With the Lady Cougars looking up at the Bulldogs, they kicked into gear in the top of the sixth inning.
The first three batters reached base setting up a Dougherty sacrifice fly. An error brought KHS with one run. Hodge tied up the game with a single to the centerfielder. The Lady Cougars took the lead after a walk and did not look back going on to score eight runs in the inning.
The Bulldogs picked up a run in the bottom of the sixth.
The scoring was not over for the Lady Cougars as they would piece together nine runs in the top of the seventh to secure the 23-12 win.
The Lady Cougars will be back in action at 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25 at Gore.
