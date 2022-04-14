Loren Walker had the perfect at-bat during the sixth inning for Tahlequah Thursday against Muskogee in Tahlequah.
Walker went to center field with Hailey Enlow on third base and came through with a sacrifice fly to drive in Enlow for what would be the game-winning run as the Class 6A No. 7 Lady Tigers defeated the No. 18 Lady Roughers, 4-3.
Tahlequah, who rallied to defeat 5A No. 20 Fort Gibson, 8-7, in Thursday's nightcap, moved to 18-12 overall under head coach Chris Ray. It was the Lady Tigers' first games in Tahlequah since March 28.
From the bottom of the order, Walker also came up big against Fort Gibson with three hits and added another RBI.
"Early in the count, we're looking for something to get a fly ball to the outfield to try to score a runner from third on a sacrifice fly. Loren was able to do that, and I think that's the second time she's done that this year," Ray said of Walker's execution late against Muskogee. "The last couple of games, she's really come on for us. She's giving us a little extra oomph at the bottom of the lineup."
The Lady Tigers also snapped a 2-2 tie in the fifth when pitcher Maddy Parish led off with an inside-the-park home run to left field. In the pitcher's circle, Parish gave up three earned runs on 12 hits to pick up the win. Parish had one strikeout and issued one walk.
"Maddy has just been getting better every week," Ray said. "She's not walking very many people anymore and she's getting ahead of hitters. Once she gets ahead of them, she's making quality pitches that she wants them to hit. It starts there for us, and she's been setting the tone."
Mia Allen got Tahlequah even during the bottom of the third with a run-scoring single to center field that scored Lexi Hannah, and Jayley Ray later scored on an error with two outs in the third to put THS up 2-1.
Ray and Allen each finished with two hits to pace the Tahlequah lineup, which ended with nine hits.
The Lady Tigers scored three runs in the seventh to overcome a 7-5 deficit against Fort Gibson. Hannah and Ray started with back-to-back singles, and Allen delivered with a two-run double to center to get THS even. Enlow then walked it off with a sacrifice fly to center that brought across Allen.
Allen joined Walker with a team-high three hits and drove in a pair of runs. Hannah, Ray, Parish and Charlea Cochran had two hits apiece. Ray hit an inside-the-park home run during the fifth inning.
Tahlequah will resume play Monday in the Big Cat Classic at Southmoore High School. The Lady Tigers will play Norman and 11th-ranked Mustang.
