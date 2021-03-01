SAPULPA — Sapulpa erased a big Tahlequah lead and defeated the Tigers, 59-51, Saturday evening in a Class 5A Regional Tournament championship game at Sapulpa High School.
Tahlequah faces an uphill climb to get back to the state tournament. The Tigers will face Tulsa Edison in an elimination game in the area tournament in an 8 p.m. tipoff Friday at Tulsa Memorial. They would need to also win again Saturday against either Memorial or Tulsa Will Rogers to punch their tickets to state.
The No. 17 Tigers, who fell to 12-10 under head coach Marcus Klingsick, couldn’t have asked for a better start against fifth-ranked Sapulpa. They led by as many as 15 points in the first half following a 7-0 run that was highlighted by an inside score from Hayden Smith and a 3-pointer by Trey Young that made it 23-8 at the 4:54 mark of the second quarter.
“It went just about how we wanted it to at the start,” Klingsick said. “Our defense for the first 12 minutes of the game, when we were playing in a matchup zone, was doing great things. The big start really got us going and I hope we keep on doing that. That’s going to be key for us moving forward.”
But the Chieftains, led by Jackson Skipper’s game-high 25 points, stormed back to get to within 25-22 at halftime and went on a 9-0 run in the fourth quarter to take a 56-50 advantage with 35 seconds remaining.
“You’ve got to give them credit. They got after us and we just couldn’t slow them down,” Klingsick said. “We did a pretty good job until the fourth quarter.”
Young, who finished with 14 points, buried a 3-pointer from the left wing with 3:35 left in the contest to give Tahlequah what would be its last lead at 48-47. The Chieftains took the lead for good on a pair of Skipper free throws with 2:50 left. Skipper, who had 11 of his points in the fourth, added three more free throws over the final 35 seconds. Sapulpa was also sparked by a Brandon Niyah 3 from the right corner with 1:46 left that extended its lead to 54-48.
Smith led the Tigers with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Smith, a sophomore, was 4 of 14 shooting overall and went 7 of 10 from the free throw line. Young knocked down three of Tahlequah’s four 3-pointers, but committed six of the Tigers’ 17 turnovers.
“We didn’t handle their full court pressure very well and turned it over a little bit,” Klinsick said. “We’ve got to do better than that. We talked right there at the end that if we’re going to be a state tournament team we’ve got to handle pressure like that because that’s going to be on film now. We’ll work on that this week.”
Tahlequah went on a 14-2 run in the first quarter to take a 16-6 lead. Smith had eight points on two field goals and four free throws, Wagers added consecutive baskets, and Young had a layup.
After the Tigers took a 23-8 lead on a free throw from Smith, Sapulpa went on an 8-0 spurt, sparked by four points from Skipper and a 3-pointer by Mason Dement, to narrow the margin to 23-16. After Wagers scored from the inside to end the run, the Chieftains scored the final six points of the half, four of those on a pair of baskets by Dement.
Tahlequah, who had its four-game win streak snapped, received nine points and seven rebounds from Wagers. Tyler Joice, who had a season-best 16 points in Friday’s win over Claremore, finished with five points and led with four assists, and Qua’shon Leathers ended with four points.
Edison, ranked 14th, has an 8-10 record. The Eagles defeated Tulsa East Central, 67-64, to begin regionals and suffered a 66-60 setback to Bishop Kelley in a regional championship game on Saturday.
