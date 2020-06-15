STILLWATER, Okla. — The nation’s leading rusher sent shockwaves on Twitter Monday after commenting about Oklahoma State University football coach Mike Gundy wearing an OAN shirt and ultimately reconciling.
Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard tweeted “I will not stand for this. This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE.”
I will not stand for this.. This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE. https://t.co/psxPn4Khoq— Chuba Hubbard (@Hubbard_RMN) June 15, 2020
Hubbard was responding to a photo of Gundy wearing an OAN shirt. OAN (One America News Network) is a far-right, pro-Trump cable channel known for reportedly promoting conspiracy theories. An OAN commentator, Liz Wheeler, has called the Black Lives Matter movement a “farce.”
The photo was tweeted by Kyle Boone of the Pistols Firing Blog, and in the photo Gundy is seen standing by his two youngest sons on a fishing trip.
Hubbard’s tweet was followed by many responses from former and current Cowboys.
Linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga quote tweeted Hubbard, saying “I stand with him!”
Fellow linebacker Devin Harper also quote tweeted Hubbard, saying, “Time for change!! I stand with him!!”
Star OSU wide receiver Tylan Wallace responded to Hubbard’s tweet, too. He said, “It’s About Way More Than football!!!”
Another wide receiver, Braydon Johnson, also came to Hubbard’s defense. He tweeted “I stand with you my brotha. I refuse to keep feeling the uncomfort. This is bigger than football.”
A third OSU wide receiver tweeted Monday evening. Dillon Stoner quote tweeted Hubbard, saying “Proud of my brothers for standing up in what they believe. I will always support and stand with my brothers and teammates.”
OSU safety Kolby Harvell-Peel also quote tweeted Hubbard, saying “We Are More Than Athletes.”
OSU senior offensive lineman Teven Jenkins also defended Hubbard on Twitter. He said, “As an O-line we stand and support Chuba.”
Fellow offensive lineman Bryce Bray was another Poke who responded to Hubbard. He said, “We all stand together as one!”
OSU safety Tre Sterling responded to Hubbard’s tweet, saying “Some of the comments showing y’all true colors.. y’all don’t care about my brother all y’all care bout is touchdowns.”
Defensive end Tyler Lacy said, “I stand with my brothers.... don’t love me in a jersey if you not going to stand for my beliefs... This isn’t “The Cowboy Culture” we preach about!”
OSU President Burns Hargis also released a statement Monday afternoon.
“I hear and respect the concerns expressed by our Black student-athletes. This is a time for unity of purpose to confront racial inequities and injustice. We will not tolerate insensitive behavior by anyone at Oklahoma State,” Hargis said.
A bit later, OSU athletic director Mike Holder released a short statement.
“This afternoon has been very disturbing. The tweets from the current and former players are of grave concern,” Holder said.
Several former OSU athletes came out in defense of Hubbard and also against the OSU football program and coach.
Former OSU and current Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill also chimed in on Twitter. He said, “OSU Athletics and University need major change. 100% support brotha” in response to Hubbard’s tweet.
Former OSU cornerback A.J. Green also quote tweeted Hubbard, saying “Can’t stay Silent Anymore!! Call a Spade a Spade!!”
Former OSU defensive lineman Vincent Taylor quote tweeted Boone, saying “A Gundy yu straight??”
Another former player who tweeted out in response to Hubbard was Trace Clark. He said, “I’d say I’m not proud to have played for this man except I never played for him. I played for my brothers next to me with their hands in the dirt. The guys who left it all on the field with me. Gundy was never more than a figurehead for the media anyways, not a coach.”
Hubbard sent out a video later Monday evening with Gundy addressing the day’s events on social media. Hubbard apologized for using his platform on Twitter to address his concerns.
Change is coming I promise you that. pic.twitter.com/wTGHtByh3N— Chuba Hubbard (@Hubbard_RMN) June 15, 2020
“I’ll start off by first saying that I went about it the wrong way by tweeting,” Hubbard said. “I’m not someone that has to tweet something to make change, I should have gone to him as a man, and I’m more about action.
“So that was bad on my part. But for now on, we’re going to focus on bringing change, and that’s the most important thing.”
Gundy started off the video by mentioning that he met with several players to discuss the photo of the Cowboy coach wearing the specific shirt.
“In light of today’s tweet with the T-shirt I was wearing, I met with some players and realize it’s a very sensitive issue going on today in society,” Gundy said. “So we had a great meeting and was made aware of some things that players feel like can make our organization and our culture even better than it is here at Oklahoma State.
“And I’m looking forward to making some changes, and it starts at the top with me. And we’ve got good days ahead.”
Following the release of the video, with a mix of reactions replying to his tweet, Hubbard wrapped up with a follow-up message.
“No don’t get it twisted. Foots still on the gas,” the tweet read. “Results are coming. It’s not over.”
Jason Elmquist and Jimmy Gillispie write for The Stillwater (Oklahoma) News Press.
