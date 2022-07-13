LEARNING PROCESS: The Tigers will be vastly inexperienced at the defensive line positions

Tahlequah will be in an odd situation with its defensive front in 2022.
The Tigers won’t have much, if any, experience from its front three after losing starters Aiden Glynn, Jonathan Davis and Hunter Clay.
Tigers’ head coach Brad Gilbert hasn’t been in a situation with such an inexperienced position group during his tenure.
“Bunch of new faces,” Gilbert said. “I really think it’s the first time we’ve been in this predicament. It’s to that point where we don’t have a single guy on the defensive line that has taken a snap. If they took a snap it wasn’t very many.”
The experience and even the productivity of last year’s trio will be difficult to replace.
Clay recorded 46 total tackles and a team-high seven tackles for losses from defensive end. He also led with three quarterback sacks and added one hurry.
Davis registered 20 total tackles, had two tackles for losses and collected 2.5 sacks with a pair of hurries from the other defensive end position.
Glynn posted 30 tackles and had 1.5 sacks.
New roles will come from defensive ends Kale Shankle (junior), Dylan Stopp (senior), Carter Kelly (sophomore) and Eli Gibson (junior), and from defensive tackles Marcus Daughtery (junior), Beau Burnett (junior) and Tate Whittmore (senior).
Tahlequah will not have star power at any of the positions, such as former standout Blake Corn, who now starts as a defensive end at Northeastern State.
“If you’re asking me if we have a Blake Corn as a sophomore, no,” Gilbert said. “We don’t have that. We have guys that are going to have to do their job. Right now, what we’ve got to get from these guys is to be fundamentally sound — squeeze down blocks, take on pullers, keep your outside arm and leg free, if you’re a nose guard take up A gap, take a double team…I mean just all the basics.
“They have to have an understanding of who they are and they’re not trying to be a guy that’s making plays on their own because right now they don't have the ability. I’m not saying that they won’t, but right now with where they’re at, they’re not there. They’ve first got to buy into the system and do what we need them to do.”
The Tigers have the bodies to fill roles, but it’s going to be work in progress with the lack of experience.
“It’s just a bunch of names. We have numbers,” Gilbert said. “They’ve got to be team first…we, not me. I’m not saying we’ve got ‘me’ guys. They’ve got to do what we’ve asked them to do to be successful. They’ve just got to keep coming to work every day, keep coming to practice, and get better. We’ve probably got nine to 10 guys that we rotate through. It’s just going to be a process.”
