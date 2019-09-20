SALLISAW - Dae Dae Leathers rushed for 173 yards and four touchdowns to help spark Class 5A No. 4 Tahlequah to a 37-14 win over Sallisaw Friday at Perry F. Lattimore Stadium in Sallisaw.
The Tigers, now 3-0 on the season and winners of their last nine non-district games dating back to 2017, took control in the first half and led 30-7 at the break.
Leathers, who rushed for a career-high 295 yards and three touchdowns last season against the Black Diamonds, had three of his touchdowns in the first half.
"We were able to finish, take advantage of some short field," Tahlequah head coach Brad Gilbert said. "Guys made some plays, and guys didn't make some plays. We've got to continue to get better. It was sloppy there at the end with the penalties.
"Overall I'm really pleased with all of the guys. It's never easy to come down here and win football games. Sallisaw does a really good job. They're well coached and a physical football team. We're sitting here at 3-0 after three weeks and this is where we wanted to be. It was a good night."
Leathers' first two scores came from one yard out, his second at the 4:48 mark of the opening quarter to give the Tigers a 14-0 lead after quarterback Tate Christian completed a 25-yard pass to Tristan King on a 4th-and-16 play.
The senior running back dazzled on his third TD run, making defenders miss and racing 54 yards to give THS a 28-7 edge.
"He had a big night and those guys up front did a great job," Gilbert said. "They [Sallisaw] took some things away from us early but we continued to pound away and Dae Dae's a really good football player and we made some plays. It's nice to have a guy like that.
"We ran the ball effectively, not as well as we wanted to early, but we continued with it, and that's how running games go."
Christian, who completed 10 of 24 passes for 108 yards, gave Tahlequah a 21-0 cushion at the 5:32 point of the second quarter when he connected with senior receiver Jaxon Jones on a 25-yard touchdown.
The Tigers completely erased the Black Diamonds at the close of the third quarter when Leathers ran 33 yards for a touchdown that made it 37-14.
Sallisaw (1-2) threw a curveball at Tahlequah on offense by going predominantly through the air. Black Diamonds quarterback Jaxon McTyre completed 25 of 47 passes for 243 yards. McTyre had a 34-yard TD pass to Ty McHenry in the second quarter and later a 9-yard touchdown pass to receiver Blake Brown in the third.
The Black Diamonds finished with 329 total yards of offense.
"They came in running the ball over 85 percent of the time and they come in tonight and throw it about 80 percent of the time," Gilbert said. "It was a good test four our guys on the back end and I thought they played really well. We got pressure up front with just five guys. Those guys up front did a good job. Blake Corn got a lot of pressure as did Travis Davis. Dylan Parish had a really good game."
Tahlequah, who has won its last seven regular season games and now eight straight on the road, will return to Doc Wadley Stadium next Friday and begin District 5A-4 play against Tulsa Rogers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.