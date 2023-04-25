Northeastern State women’s golf’s Nina Lee sits within range of winning the Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletics Association championship with one day left.
After the first day, on Monday, Lee was sitting in first place after posting two under par on the front nine. Lee’s game went somewhat wayside on the back nine but she was able to take the fourth place spot after day one with a 75.
Lee maintained her position on day two of the tournament on Tuesday, April 25. Lee came in after the second round with a 78. She was one of just two players in the top 10, that did not move positions on day two. The other is Northwest Missouri’s, Paige Hoffman.
As a team the RiverHawks find themselves in the same position as Lee; in fourth place. NSU’s Yasmin Hang sits in 14th with a two-day score of 160 (78 and 82). The RiverHawks also have Sam Maceli in the top 20 with a 161 putting her in 17th.
Kelly Swanson started the tournament on a rough note with a round-one score of 88. Despite this Swanson fought back on day two with an 81 moving her from 40th to 35th.
Hannah Lignell brings up the rear for the RiverHawks. Lignell shot an 89 during day one but did not play during day two.
The MIAA women’s golf championship will start at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.