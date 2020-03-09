EDMOND – Much like the weather locally Tahlequah, the RiverHawks battled the windy conditions Monday and finished in sixth place overall at the Diffie Ford Invite with a 310.
Sophomore Nina Lee turned in NSU's low round of the day and her second-lowest score of the season with a 74 to finish tied for fourth on the medalist leaderboard.
"We fought our guts out today under very adverse wind conditions," said head coach Scott Varner. "We showed some great character and great fight."
Aitana Hernandez was two strokes back of Lee tied for 11th place. Kaylee Petersen had one of three eagles on the course Monday and paced NSU with ten pars to score a 77 and is tied for 18th overall.
Kelly Swanson turned in an 83, and Karlei Hemler scored an 85.
Rogers State leads the 17 team field by four shots over Southwestern Oklahoma on a 299 score. SWOSU's Zoe Morton is the medalist leader by one stroke with a 71.
The RiverHawks will be the second wave of players on the front-9 to tee-off on Tuesday, starting at 9:18 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.