The Northeastern State RiverHawks finished the final day of the Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletics Association Conference Championship on a strong note.
The RiverHawks finished the tournament in third place after spending much of the first two days in fourth. NSU’s final-day score of 316 was the best of the tournament and gave the RiverHawks a three-day total of 959.
Nina Lee led the Riverhawks on all three days, finishing fourth overall. On day one Lee shot a 75 before her score ballooned to 78 on day two. Lee settled back in on day three and finished with another 75. Through the first nine holes of the tournament, Lee was leading the field.
No. two bag Yasmin Hang finished her solid tournament with a 77 on the last day. Her three-day total of 237 puts her in a tie for 11th place.
Sam Maceli continued her consistent tournament with an 81. During the three days, Maceli posted 81, 80, and 81 finishing in 20th place.
Kelly Swanson recovered from her day one 88 to finish the tournament with a three-day total of 252 in 34th place. Swanson shot an 83 on the final day.
Central Missouri took the lead early in the tournament and never looked back. CMU took the tournament with a team score of +75.
Central Missouri’s Nicole Rallo was coming down the stretch in a tie for the title. At the time of publishing, Hoffman was tied for first at +8 with two holes to play.
The NCAA Central Regional will kick off on Wednesday, May 8 at the Eagle Creek golf course in Joplin, Missouri.
