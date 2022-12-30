Many challenges face high school juniors and seniors as they prepare to graduate.
One such challenge is what they want to do with the rest of their life, whether to attend college or a vo-tech institution, enter the military, or something else.
When Mandi Parish was a senior at Bristow High School, she was a cheerleader, but her big ambition was to go into the field of cosmetology. So she took a course in cosmetology in high school, and, after graduating in 2005, she went to cosmetology school for a year before deciding that wasn’t for her.
Most people reading this are probably wondering who Mandi Parish is, so time-warp back to 2013. That’s the year Parish married Josh Stafford, and became Mandi Stafford, a name well known at Tahlequah High School. Stafford is the high school counselor, and the cheer coach. The Staffords have two children, 8-year-old Mallori, a student at Greenwood Elementary, and 3-year-old Luke, who is going to A Bright Start Development Center in Tahlequah.
Now, jumping back to her earlier years, after dropping her idea of being a cosmetologist, Stafford enrolled at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M in Miami, concentrating on becoming a social worker, and graduated from NEO with an associate degree in 2008.
That summer something happened that changed Stafford and her goals forever.
“I worked at an Upward Bound summer camp in 2008, working with high school kids,” said Stafford. “We talked to them one-on-one about making decisions. We told them that making decisions about whether to go to college, tech school, or whatever, was not that scary. After working at that camp, I knew I wanted to be a school counselor."
“When I started at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah that fall, my studies were focused on becoming a school counselor. I never changed direction, I never changed my major, because I knew that was where I wanted to be,” she said.
Stafford graduated from NSU in 2010 with a Bachelor of Arts degree, and obtained her Masters Degree in School Counseling in 2012.
That fall, she became the Tahlequah High School counselor, a position she still holds 10 years later.
In the 2013-'14 school year, Stafford stepped in as a fill-in junior high cheer coach, as the original junior high coach was on maternity leave.
“But when she didn’t come back, I stayed on as junior high cheer coach for a year, and then I went on maternity leave with Mallori,” said Stafford. “When I came back, I was freshman coach for a year, and the next year they didn’t have a freshman team. I became the varsity assistant coach for three years, and I’m now in my third year as head coach.”
Most people probably don’t realize cheerleading has coaches – just sponsors who oversee things, making sure everything gets taken care of, and that all the cheerleaders are keeping their grades up and things like that. There’s much more than that.
A cheer coach makes sure the members are ready for sideline cheers. The cheerleaders do sideline cheers for football, basketball, and for home wrestling meets.
But they’re also competitive.
“We start in the summer, in July, learning a routine. We have someone who teaches them the routine, but then it’s my job to make sure they’re ready for the competition in September,” said Stafford. “Then once that competition is complete, we do another competition which is called Game Day, which is like things you’d see them do at a football game, so it’s my job to oversee them in training to make sure they’re ready for that.”
Tahlequah cheerleaders are chosen through tryouts in March. They have to show their tumbling and jumps, and they have to show a cheer to Stafford, Assistant Coach Melissa Dotson, and the middle school coach, just to have a third set of eyes watching the tryouts.
Many schools bring in college players or coaches, or other high school coaches, to judge the tryouts and pick the ones who make it onto the cheer squad. Tahlequah does things differently.
“I have gone off the same principle basketball coaches use,” said Stafford. “No third party comes in and tells them who their team will be. I feel if they get to choose their own team, I should get to choose who my team is."
“We look for individual skills when it comes to jumps and tumbling. I also need them to know how to yell. That seems like a very trivial thing, but it’s very hard to teach someone the proper way to yell,” she said. “We look for emotion, but then the other piece is, just like in other sports and their different positions, we have positions we have to fill.”
A good example of this would be when a football coach needs an offensive lineman, he doesn’t waste his time looking at a group of five to 10, 150-pound kids, or a basketball coach needing a point guard doesn’t start looking at the 7-0, 310 pound center.
Stafford said the cheer team has to have a certain number of back spots, fliers, main bases, side bases, and it has to have an equal number of all those positions.
She explained the positions. Fliers were the ones in the air, the back spot is the one behind the stack usually holding the ankles, the main base has most of the weight, and the side base is the one who stands to the side to give extra support.
“We have to have a certain number of each of those places in order to put a team together. We can’t compete with 17 fliers, so we have to also look at their stacking and what they bring to the table in regards to that,” said Stafford.
It is important for each member to realize they represent Tahlequah High School all the time, both on the floor or off. Once they’re on the team, they are held to a higher level than the average student, Stafford said.
The hardest part of being a cheer coach is bringing together 22 different personalities, each with different things happening every day, figuring out how to put all that together, and making a team out of it that will do the best it can do, every day.
“I’ve got some very hard workers,” said Stafford. “We’re trying to change the stereotype of what people normally think of when they think of cheerleaders. We’re trying really hard to make sure they are kind and respectful, that when we go out to eat, for instance, that they’re picking up their own trash and not expecting someone else to do it. I want them to be where, when they graduate, that someone will say ‘Oh, you were a Tahlequah cheerleader? I know you’re going to be a hard worker.' That is my goal for them for life."
Several Tahlequah cheerleaders have gone on to cheer in college. Currently, two are active college cheerleaders, including 2020 graduate Aubrey Baker who is cheering for the University of Oklahoma Sooners, and 2022 graduate Ally Arnall who is cheering for the NSU RiverHawks.
“I have no plans to do anything different. I intend to be here long-term. I will probably retire as a school counselor. I’ve got a while to go, but I love what I do, and I love helping kids,” said Stafford.
