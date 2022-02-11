Tahlequah fastpitch softball standout Lexi Hannah will be playing on the next level. Hannah signed with Oklahoma Wesleyan University Wednesday at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
Hannah, who was named the District 5A-4 Player of the Year and was an Oklahoma High School Fastpitch Coaches Association Large East All-State selection as a senior, hit .386 during her career as a four-starter. The shortstop finished with 152 hits, 86 stolen bases, drove in 59 runs and had an on-base percentage of .462.
“What set her apart and made her what she was was that God-given speed she’s got,” Tahlequah head coach Chris Ray said. “It benefited her defensively. It benefited her offensively. It benefited her as a base stealer. You can’t teach those things. You couple that with her knowledge of the game and her continuous improvement and you get a well-rounded player.”
Hannah made four appearances in the Class 5A State Tournament. As a senior, she hit .398 with eight doubles, one triple, one home run and 11 RBIs. She scored 40 runs, stole 21 bases and had a .467 on-base percentage from the top of the lineup.
As a junior, Hannah hit a career-best .442 and had a career-high .525 on-base percentage. She also hit two home runs, collected 14 RBIs, scored 43 runs and stole 22 bases.
“She caused chaos for opponents,” Ray said. “She was a tough out because she didn’t strike out very much and she had the ability to put stress on an infield with her speed. She always put the ball in play and was constantly putting pressure on defenses when she hit the ball on the ground. Defensively, she had great range and took away a lot of hits.”
Hannah had an .865 career fielding percentage with 159 putouts and 177 assists.
Oklahoma Wesleyan is currently 2-1 in 2022. The Lady Eagles, coached by Shawn Woods, went 31-17 in 2021 while finishing fourth in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference standings.
“One of the things I think Oklahoma Wesleyan is going to be really excited about when they get her is her speed and versatility,” Ray said. “You can stick her in the outfield because of that speed. She reads the ball well and she would be able to track a lot of balls down. You could play her at second base or shortstop.”
Hannah holds a 4.2 grade point average and is a member of the National Honor Society and Oklahoma Indian Honor Society.
The Lady Tigers went 27-10 in 2021 under Ray and made their fifth consecutive appearance in the 5A State Tournament. They captured the District 5A-4 championship and defeated Collinsville, 17-1, in an East Regional Tournament championship game to advance to state.
