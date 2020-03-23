Lexi Hannah selected to U.S. National team

Lexi Hannah is in elite company.
The Tahlequah High School sophomore has been selected to participate with the United States in Junior Olympic Softball. Hannah and the 16-under team will travel to France in July to play internationally.
"I'm excited," Hannah said. "It'll be a good experience for me at such a young age. It'll expose me to some good players and different cultures."
Hannah, who caught the attention of Leah Amico, a former Olympic softball player and current coach, at the Jennie Finch Camp, was the only Oklahoman and only Native American chosen out of a region that included Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico.
The Jennie Finch Camp took place in Muskogee and was over the course of three days. Hannah would be the only player taken from a pool of 300 players in the region.
The Lady Tiger shortstop led the team with four triples and had the team's lowest strikeout rate in her second season as a starter. Hannah hit .411, which was third on the team, with a .510 on-base percentage, finished with 44 hits, seven doubles, 48 runs scored and 22 RBIs in her second season.
"I can see why they selected her because Lexi's one of those versatile softball players that every coach likes to have on their team," Tahlequah head coach Chris Ray. "I know she plays shortstop for us, but she can play wherever you put her on the field. She can pitch, she can be my emergency catcher, she's good in the outfield. She can hit for power, she can small ball, she can run, she has good arm strength. She's that 'five-tool' player that coaches like to have on their roster."
"Ever since she's come in here she's been an integral part of our success," Ray added. "She shows up to practice every day, works hard, goes through drills and tries to improve each and every day.
"It's a great honor for any kid to become part of a USA softball team that's going to travel across the world and represent our nation. You love to have kids that win these types of awards because it just exposes your program and what kind of kids you have in your program."
Hannah is joined on the roster by four players from Pennsylvania, three from New York, two from Massachusetts, and one from North Dakota.
The U.S. team is scheduled to arrive in Bordeaux, France on July 8.
