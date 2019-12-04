Lexy Keys signs with UT-Arlington

Sequoyah senior standout guard Lexy Keys signed a National Letter of Intent with University of Texas-Arlington Monday at Sequoyah High School. Keys was a member of the Lady Indians' 2017 and 2018 state championship teams and earned State Tournament MVP honors in 2017. She was also a member of Sequoyah's 2018 fastpitch softball state championship team and a 2019 OHSFSCA All-State selection. From left to right are Billy Keys (father), Cash Keys (brother), Lexy Keys, Dakota Keys (brother) and Christy Keys (mother).
