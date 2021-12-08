Despite losing to Lincoln Christian 58-44 Tuesday night in Tulsa, the Sequoyah Lady Indians are ranked 13th in Class 3A.
The Sequoyah Ladies started slow, only scoring 9 points in the first period, while allowing 24 by LC. The Lady Indians outscored Lincoln Christian by one, 14-13, in the second quarter to close the gap a little.
The Lady Bulldogs got that point back in the third, winning the quarter 10-9. The Lady Indians shaved a point off in the final eight minutes, but it was too little, too late.
Alena Deer and Annaston Brown each scored 12 for the Lady Indians, while Emmary Elizondo added nine, Harley tossed in 8, and Rylee Bush finished with 3.
To the Lady Indians' credit, the team they were playing, the Lincoln Christian Lady Bulldogs, are ranked #2 in Class 3A, and the Lady Indians played them heads up to the end.
The Sequoyah girls will be playing in the Tahlequah Tournament tonight at 7:00 p.m., and the Sequoyah boys will play at 8:30 p.m.
