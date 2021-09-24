Lincoln Christian rolls past Sequoyah, 63-0

The Lincoln Christian Bulldogs scored 35 unanswered points in the first quarter on the way to 63-0 victory over the Sequoyah Indians Friday Night at Thompson Field. If the Indians had any hopes of a major upset, the first play of the game showed the talent of the Bulldogs. Quarterback, Max Brown dumped the ball to wide receiver John Washington who scampered 66 yards for a touchdown.
Sequoyah was unable to move the ball and on fourth down Echota Hummingbird had his punt blocked and Lincoln Christian was in business at the Indians' 24 yard line. Brown tossed a 3 yard pass to Easton Rogers for a touchdown. Brown would also throw touchdown passes to Cam Dooley, Levi Connors and Dylan Baldridge to complete the scoring in the first quarter.
Sequoyah would give up the ball on downs and Lincoln Christian responded with another touchdown pass to Dooley. Washington would score on a 20 yard run to close out the scoring in the first half.
Sequoyah received the second half kickoff that was kicked out of bounds and the Indians got the ball at the thirty-five yard line. Eric Walter gained eight yards but had a fumbled snap on third and two. Luke Milligan came in as quarterback to throw a touchdown pass to Seth Kruse.
The Indians' next possession had Eric Walters make a first down with a 19 yard run, unfortunately the drive stalled and they had to punt. Sequoyah stopped the Bulldogs' next possession on downs. Then Eli Hammer was intercepted. Lincoln Christian scored their final touchdown of the night by Mason Torres.
"We fight. We compete. When you play a great team and they are , you use it as a teachable moment. We'll continue to teach. To get to that championship level, you have to play teams like this. The speed is different, the physicality is different. They play hard, it's not lack of effort. We have to get better and heal up." Sequoyah Coach Chad Hendricks commented after the game.
Sequoyah plays Westville next Friday in their Homecoming Game at 7pm in their second district game.
