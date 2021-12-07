The Sequoyah Indians and Lady Indians travelled to Lincoln Christian in Tulsa, Tuesday evening, with both falling to the host Bulldogs.
The Lincoln Christian Boys defeated the Indians 80-55, opening up a 24-10 lead after one period.
By halftime, the Bulldogs led Sequoyah 46-21.
The second half got better by quite a bit, but not enough. The Indians outscored LC 18-16 in the third quarter, and matched them point for point, 16-16, in the final eight minutes.
Freshman point guard Alex Elizondo led all scorers with 25 points, including 13 in the second half.
"I thought Alex did a great job getting our offense going in the second half, and others fed off him," Coach Jeff Walker said.
Junior sharpshooter Kellen Holmes knocked down 13 points, all in the second half.
Senior Jaden Harvey finished with 9, Jake Brown added 5, and Kobe Rider tossed in two.
"We got off to a very timid start on both ends," Walker said. "I did like the improvements we made in the second half, and our kids moved the ball better to create a more balanced attack."
The Indians fell to 0-3 in the young season, and will next see action in the Tahlequah Tournament this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
Lady Indians fall: The Lady Indians suffered a 58-43 setback to 3A second-ranked Lincoln Christian.
The Lady Indians are now 1-2 under head coach Justin Brown and are ranked 13th in 3A in Oklahoma.
They will also be playing this weekend in the Tahlequah tournament.
