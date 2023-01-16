JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Northeastern State shot 66 percent from the field in the first half on Saturday but cooled off in the second half as the RiverHawks were beaten 76-68 by Lincoln.
Christian Cook led NSU in scoring for the seventh time this season with 17 points, Dillon Bailey had 12, and Tristan Green added 11 points.
Despite the hot shooting opening half for the RiverHawks, they only held a 41-38 advantage at the intermission, with Lincoln landing seven three-pointers. The Blue Tigers cooled at the arc in the second half but remained consistent from the field, shooting just over 50 percent in each half. Lincoln shot 6-for-7 from the field in the final six minutes, completing the game on a 20-7 run. LU's Sai Witt had ten of his 19 points in the Blue Tigers' rally.
Northeastern State shot 34.6 percent in the second half as they fall to 9-6 (6-5 MIAA) overall.
Lincoln had three in double-figures to win its third consecutive game to improve to 10-4 (6-4 MIAA).
The RiverHawks will return home Wednesday to host Missouri Southern at 7:30 p.m.
