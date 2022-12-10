The Moore Lions scored early, and often, defeating the Tahlequah Tigers 71-55 in the semi-final game of the Tahlequah Invitational Tournament Friday.
Low scoring by the Tigers in the first half, and free throw shooting overall, were the two biggest reasons for the Tigers’ loss. They managed just four points in the first quarter while allowing Moore to net 12 points. In the second period, the Tigers scored much better, putting 15 points on the board, but defensively, they couldn’t find the answer to Moore’s offensive firepower as the Lions ripped the nets for 25 points and a 37-19 lead at halftime.
Tiger Head Coach Quinn Wooldridge and his assistant, Matt Qualls, apparently lit a fire under the Tigers in the dressing room, because they looked like a different team on the floor in the second half. They outscored Moore 18-16 in the third period, and equaled Moore in the fourth, 18-18.
The Tigers’ free throw shooting wasn’t perfect, but at 4-of-7, they weren’t bad from the line. Moore, however, made a high percentage of their free throws, dropping in 13-of-16 attempts.
Hayden Smith led the Tigers with 20 points, followed by Donovon Smith with 12. Shaun Young nailed a couple from long distance, plus a free throw for seven points.
Lukas Wooldridge made a pair of three pointers for six, Brycen Smith had a trey and a free throw for four points, and Cale Matlock and Cash McAlvain each drained one from beyond the three-point arc.
The loss dropped the Tigers out of the running for the championship game, but they will be playing Saturday at 5:30 p.m. against Jenks for third place.
