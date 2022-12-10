Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Oklahoma... Illinois River near Tahlequah affecting Cherokee County. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Illinois River near Tahlequah. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon to early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, no flooding occurs but all recreational floating along the Illinois River ceases at and above 9.5 feet. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 12:30 PM CST Saturday the stage was 7.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to begin rising Sunday morning to a crest of 9.2 feet Monday morning. This is above action stage but below flood stage. The river is then expected to drop below action stage Monday afternoon. - Action stage is 9.0 feet. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&