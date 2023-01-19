Northeastern State could not recover from a cold shooting first half and fell 75-67 to Missouri Southern Wednesday, Jan. 18.
The RiverHawks (9-7, 6-6 MIAA) shot a mere 26.9% in the first half and finished the night shooting a season-low 35.7% (20-56) as they dropped consecutive games for the first time this season.
Christian Cook recorded his sixth 20-point performance of the season with a game-high 23 points, and Rashad Perkins had 21 points. Foul trouble limited Dillon Bailey to 18 minutes as he finished the night with nine points.
The contest was a see-saw battle through most of the first half until Missouri Southern finished the final 3:19 on an 11-2 run and took a 33-23 advantage into the locker room.
Northeastern State cut the Lions' lead in half in the opening two minutes of the second half, but it would be the closest they would get the rest of the way. Missouri Southern followed up with a four-minute 15-2 run for their fourth consecutive win over NSU.
The Lions had four in double figures as they improved to 12-5 (8-3 MIAA).
Northeastern State will turn around and host Pittsburg State Saturday, Jan. 21 at 3:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.