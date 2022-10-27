This past June, two local boys, Hanley Eusebio and Tripp Rozell, were given the opportunity to travel to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, for intensive baseball workouts, and play with the Liga Atlético de los Tres Ojos team.
Due to their performances in those practices and games, Eusebio and Rozell were both invited to travel with the team to Costa Rica from Nov. 14-26 to play in the Union de Ligos & Clubs de Villa Duarte International Baseball Tournament.
Eusebio is an eighth grader at Briggs School, and the son of Joel and Stephanie Eusebio and the grandson of Altagarcia and Angel Eusebio, and Ronnie Houston, Michelle Houston, and Karen Houston.
Rozell is a seventh grader at Hulbert School, and the son of John and Tiffany Rozell, and the grandson of Scott and the late Glenna Pettus, Rick and Karen Rozell, and Jana Littlefield.
The two boys got acquainted in Pre-K at Briggs, and began playing all sports together, including basketball, baseball, and cross country. Rozell also plays football. They are both very competitive, especially with each other, and according to their fathers, who have been coaching them together for the past 10 years or so, are together as much as possible, and with their energy, the only people who can keep up with either of them is the other one.
A visit with the elder Eusebio gave much insight to the upcoming trip.
“They are going to the Pony League tournament,” said Joel Eusebio. “It’s kinda like Little League.
“I’m from the Dominican Republic, and Tripp went with us on vacation this year,” he said. “While there they practiced with the team, and they were invited to travel with them to Costa Rica, basically representing the Dominican Republic at the tournament.
“There will be a lot of countries represented there,” he added. “The United States will have a team there too.
“It’s really all about letting the kids see some of the culture, and the relative skills from other countries so they know what’s out there,” he said.
“Hanley is a shortstop, and Tripp is a catcher,” he said. “Tripp has a lot of energy. He’s a very good catcher. His energy is in another level.”
Eusebio said each boy would have to raise approximately $2,000 to cover expenses for the trip. According to John Rozell, most of the money has already been raised through various means, but anyone who would like to help out could contact him on his cell phone and leave a message. Rozell’s number is 918-772-7937.
Hanley Eusebio was in a recent Tahlequah Daily Press article about Briggs’ Academic Excellence.
