The Jeff Snyder officiating crew was selected to officiate the 6A-ll State Championship game Dec. 2, between Stillwater and Choctaw. Stillwater won 26-32. From left are: alternate Will Fourkiller, head linesman Bobby McAlpine, referee Jeff Snyder, umpire Scott Pettus, line judge George Roach, and back judge Fred Poteete.
Local crew officiates State Champ game
