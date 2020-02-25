Kylie Fisher, a Cherokee citizen and a third-grader at Greenwood Elementary in Tahlequah, has qualified for the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals. The event will take place on Sunday, April 5 at Augusta National Golf Club on the eve of the Masters Tournament. The daugher of Randy and Shauna Fisher, Kylie is nine years old. Kylie won the local DCP local qualifier on July 14 at The First Tee Northwest Arkansas in Lowell, Arkansas. She went on to win the subregional qualifier at LaFortune Park Golf Course in Tulsa. She then won the regional qualifier at The Alotian Club in Roland, Arkansas on Oct. 5. Kylie now gets to compete against nine other girls aged 7-9 across the country. The DCP National Finals will air live on the Golf Channel.
Local golfer reaches national finals
Tags
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
WELLING [mdash] age 47. NSU Sanitation Technician. Died Sunday, February 23rd, in Tulsa, OK. Funeral services Friday, February 28th, 10:00am Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Barber Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, February 27th, 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 84. Seamstress. Died February 19th, 2020 in Tahlequah. Funeral Services February 24th, 2020 2:00 PM Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment Price Cemetery in Tahlequah. Visitation February 22nd, 2020 from 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
BUNCH [mdash] age 71. Welder. Died Thursday, February 20, 2020 in Tahlequah, OK. No Services Planned.
NORMAN [mdash] Anne Dalrymple, 84, of Norman. Funeral service will be held at Feb. 20, 2020 at 2:00 at Hart Funeral Home. Interment will be at New Hope Cemetery in Hulbert.
Most Popular
Articles
- NHS loses accreditation for residency program
- Muskogee man snared here with drugs and ammo
- Casey’s General Stores joins the Stilwell community with new store
- Tahlequah Regional Development Authority to announce presentation of strategic plan for economic development
- School officials receive guests, discuss new deal for SROs
- CN Health Services implements employee reorganization structure; Jones to direct
- Couple jailed after dispute, attack on deputies
- Ripped away: Slain son, 20, and dad shared final memory hours before fatal shooting Feb. 12
- POLICE BEAT 2-18-20: Man picked up for warrant also possessed meth
- SHERIFF'S BEAT 2-23-20: Man endangers officers by trying to elude
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.