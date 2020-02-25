Local golfer reaches national finals

Kylie Fisher, a Cherokee citizen and a third-grader at Greenwood Elementary in Tahlequah, has qualified for the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals. The event will take place on Sunday, April 5 at Augusta National Golf Club on the eve of the Masters Tournament. The daugher of Randy and Shauna Fisher, Kylie is nine years old. Kylie won the local DCP local qualifier on July 14 at The First Tee Northwest Arkansas in Lowell, Arkansas. She went on to win the subregional qualifier at LaFortune Park Golf Course in Tulsa. She then won the regional qualifier at The Alotian Club in Roland, Arkansas on Oct. 5. Kylie now gets to compete against nine other girls aged 7-9 across the country. The DCP National Finals will air live on the Golf Channel.

