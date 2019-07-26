Local sports officials take part in All-Star game

Five Oklahoma high school sports officials were chosen by the 7G Foundation to officiate the Second Annual Indigenous Bowl in June at the Soboba Band of Luiseno Indians Reservation in California.
The Indigenous Bowl is an opportunity for graduated Native American high school seniors from across the nation to play in an All-Star game in front of college recruiters.
Two of the officials are from Tahlequah -- Michael Stopp and Tyler Osburn.
"The opportunity to highlight Native American athletic talent is something that is greatly needed in this country," said Stopp, who is Chief of Staff for U.S. Representative Markwayne Mullin.
"Often students on reservations or in the most rural areas are overlooked by college recruiters. I am excited and honored to be a part of the 7G mission."
"The 7G organization and staff were absolutely amazing to work with," Osburn said. "Their vision and promotion of Native American athletes is a true inspiration for up and coming Indian athletes."
All five officials are American Indians from Oklahoma and include Greg Willie, Choctaw/Mississippi Choctaw of Wright City; Stopp, Cherokee/Creek, Tahlequah; Chris Taylor, Choctaw, Wilburton; Osburn, Muscogee (Creek), Tahlequah; and Fabian Garcia, Apache, Wilburton.
The purpose of the 7G Foundation is to build a bigger future for our young people. We want to teach them to transform their success into progressive, multi-generational change for themselves, their families and their tribes. Success is more than jobs, status symbols and doing what we love, it's most importantly loving the people we do it for: our families, our communities, and our tribes.
7G is in the process of developing programs, including a Native American sports officials association, for all sports that are offered to high school students. It is the hope of 7G that through these efforts American Indian athletes will be better recognized and recruited for higher levels of competition.
