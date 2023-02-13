The current basketball season began roughly three months ago in mid-November 2022. It will end on Tuesday, Feb. 14, for all four local teams.
Three of the teams will be on the road. The Hulbert Riders and Lady Riders will close out at Warner. The Sequoyah Indians and Lady Indians will travel to Claremore Sequoyah. The Keys Cougars and Lady Cougars will be on the road to Howe.
The only teams playing at home will be the Tahlequah Tigers and Lady Tigers, as they host Pryor for Senior Night. Averi Keys is the only senior Lady Tigers, and the Tiger boys will be honoring five seniors, including Hayden Smith, Cale Matlock, Shaun Young, Triston Collins, and Kaiden Rhodes.
The road to the Big House, the common name for the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds arena where the final games are played, starts Friday, Feb. 17.
For those unfamiliar with how the playoffs work, the smaller schools start with Districts, and consists of just two teams. Prior to the quarter-finals and semi-finals in OKC, a team must suffer two losses. When two teams play each other in Districts, both will still advance to Area, with the winners still having two losses, while the losers will face a do-or-die situation. The next advancement is Regionals, where teams with no losses still can have one loss, while teams that fought through the consolation ranks must win to go on.
Once a team has progressed through Area and Regionals, and qualified for the Championship series, every game thereafter is win-or-go-home.
Hulbert will host the first round of Class 2A District 7 games, and will play Haskell on Feb. 17. The Lady Riders will play at 6 p.m., followed by the Riders at 7:30 p.m. All the teams will advance to play in the next round, Feb. 23-25, at Haskell. Losers from the games at Hulbert must keep winning to keep playing, while the winning teams, though they don't want to, can afford to lose one game, then they too must keep winning. Winning teams from the Haskell games will advance to Area.
Teams still winning advance to Area at Seminole, March 2-4, and winning teams from Area will advance to State, where there is no second chance. Lose at State and go home.
The Keys Cougars and Lady Cougars' road to the Big House starts at home, Feb. 18, when Keys hosts Tulsa Central in the 3A District 2 games. All teams advance to Regionals at Morris, Feb. 23-25. Winners will advance to Area at Verdigris, Mar. 2-4. Winners will advance to State.
Sequoyah will also be a host site for 3A District 6, and will play Westville, Feb. 18, at 6 and 7:30 p.m. The teams will then play in Regionals at Adair, Feb. 23-25, with winners advancing to Area at Verdigris, March 2-4.
The Tahlequah Tiger boys will have to travel to Holland Hall in Tulsa for Regionals. They will face Collinsville, Feb. 24, at 6 p.m. The Tigers split with Collinsville, 1-1, in regular-season play, the loss coming in overtime on a tip-in as the final buzzer sounded. Tahlequah Coach Quinn Wooldridge said the Tigers match up well with Collinsville.
"We have similar rosters," he said.
The Tahlequah Lady Tigers will host the 5A Girls East Regionals for Region 4, Feb. 23 and 25. Shawnee will play Bishop Kelley at 6 p.m., Feb. 23, followed by the Lady Tigers against Memorial at 7:30 p.m.
The two winners will face each other Feb. 25, at 2 p.m. and both teams will advance to Area. The times and dates for Area have been made available, March 2 at 6 and 7:30 p.m., and March 4 at 3 p.m. However, the venue for the games have yet to be published.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.