Several Cherokee County teams finished competing in the Hulbert Junior High Tournament on Nov. 17. Local teams that participated in the tournament included Grand View, Hulbert, Norwood, and Peggs. The Hulbert Riders and Grand View Lady Chargers each won first place in their divisions.
Local teams shine at Hulbert tourney
