Three members of the Tahlequah Tigers competed at the OSSAA Class 5A State Tournament in Oklahoma City over the weekend, with two of the three reaching the semifinals.
Lola Brownfield competed in the girls' 107-pound division, winning her first match over Alex Crittended of Grove in 3:47 and winning her second match via major decision over Jessica Parker of Noble. She lost in the state semifinals via fall to Lexi Miller, and nearly won her consolation semifinal, losing to Maddie Merrick of McAlester in the first overtime to end her run.
Madison Caviness competed in the girls' 118-pound division, also winning her first two matches, including a 44-second pin of Stilwell's Kaden Clarke in the first round. She then beat Edmond North's Morgan Maggard via 2-1 decision. After losing her semifinal match, she lost her consolation semifinal match in the first tie breaker to Brinkley Bone of Tecumesh.
Raya Brotherton went 1-2 in the girls' 185-pound division, with her win being a 33-second fall over Jo ree' Ybarra of Norman. Her tournament came to an end when she lost via fall to Brynlee Goodvoice of Wagoner.
Sequoyah trio competes at state: The Indians also had a trio of wrestlers compete at the state tournament, led by Ty Fixin, who went 0-1 at 170 pounds. Jacy Elizondo went 0-2 in the girls' 118-pound division while Kailey Lasley wrestled in the girls' 215-pound division, also finishing 0-2 in the tournament.
