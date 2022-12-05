Last weekend, the Tahlequah varsity Lady Tigers’ wrestling team traveled to Jay to participate in the Border Wars All Girls’ Tournament.
Tahlequah Coach Travis Kirby said only one Lady Tiger, Mandi Ingram, placed. Ingram lost one match and placed fifth.
Kirby said the tournament has a very tough field, with some of the top girls’ teams from Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, and Missouri.
“The girls all wrestled tough, and are headed in the right direction. It was good to see where they stood amongst some of the top-ranked opponents in their weight classes,” Kirby said.
The varsity teams will host a dual with Wagoner and Springdale, Arkansas, Dec. 13, starting at 5 p.m.
The Tahlequah junior high boys’ and girls’ teams traveled to Pryor, where they wrestled in the Pryor Junior High Tournament. The junior high Lady Tigers won the tournament, and the Tiger boys placed sixth as a team.
The girls’ champion was Kaidon Drechsler, and the boys’ champion was Quinn Hendricks. Bryan Collins, Rosha Maxwell, and Allison Flores all had third place finishes, and fourth place finishers included Nate Vintages, Alex Walker, Traven Morrison, Josalin Hernandez, Mae-Lee Watts, and Rachel Cooper.
Complete results for all tournaments can be found at trackwrestling.com.
The junior high and senior high teams will travel to Jay, Dec. 14 for a meet that starts at 1 p.m.
As for Hulbert, four Junior High Riders took part in the Okmulgee Junior High Tournament Friday. Landon Patterson placed fourth, and Adian Mcwrit placed third. Coach Dewayne Hammer said Tevon Holden and Jamen Sims wrestled well, but didn’t place.
“I’m looking forward to a good season. We’re hoping to get some kids healthy and ready to wrestle in time for our next match,” Hammer said.
The junior high and senior high teams will go to Okmulgee, Dec. 13, to participate in the Okmulgee/ECH Tri.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.