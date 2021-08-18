The 17th annual Ladies Fore CASA golf tournament has been scheduled for Friday, Sept.10, at Cherokee Springs Golf Course in Tahlequah.
The tournament will benefit Court Appointed Special Advocates of Cherokee Country, a nonprofit organization that trains volunteers to speak for abused and neglected children in Cherokee and Adair County District Courts and Cherokee Nation Tribal Court.
The tournament is open to women ages 18 or older. Teams of two women of all skill levels are welcome to participate. Tournament play will be scramble. Tee-off time is 8:30 a.m.
Entry fee is $85 per person, which includes greens fees, cart, continental breakfast, lunch, beverages, goodie bag, and T-shirt.
Cash prizes will be awarded. The first-place team in each flight will receive $300; second-place team in each flight will win $250; and third-place team in each flight will win $200. There will also be prizes for Closest to the Pin on each par 3 hole.
Registration forms are available from CASA of Cherokee Country, P.O. Box 1788, Tahlequah, OK, 74465, or by calling the CASA office, 918-456-8788. Deadline for registrations is Sept. 3, 2021.
CASA of Cherokee Country trains citizen volunteers to speak for children who enter the juvenile court system as a result of abuse and/or neglect.
Individuals ages 21 or older must attend 30 hours of training plus six hours of courtroom observation before achieving certification.
Sworn in by the judge, volunteer advocates serve as officers of the court, gathering information and focusing on the best interests of the child.
For information, phone CASA, 918-456-8788.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.