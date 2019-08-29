Lady golfers of all skill levels are invited to participate in a benefit golf tournament on Friday, Sept. 6, at Cherokee Springs Golf Course in Tahlequah.
The 16th annual tournament will benefit Court Appointed Special Advocates of Cherokee Country, a nonprofit agency that trains community volunteers to speak for abused and neglected children in Cherokee and Adair County District Courts and Cherokee Nation Tribal Court.
The tournament is open to women age 18 or older. Entry fee is $85 per person, which includes greens fees, cart, continental breakfast, lunch, beverages, goodie bag, and T-shirt.
Tournament play will be scramble. The first place team in each flight will receive $300; second place team in each flight will win $250; third place team in each flight will win $200. Prizes will also be awarded for Closest to the Pin at each par 3 hole.
A hole-in-one opportunity will be sponsored by Stuteville Ford, with the player that makes a hole-in-one at hole No. 17 will win a 2019 Ford.
For team registration forms, stop by the CASA office at 201 E. Delaware St., or call CASA at 456-8788 or 866-400-8788. The deadline for registrations is Aug. 31.
