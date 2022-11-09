FRIDAY'S COMING: Tiger offense preparing for playoff game

At 7 p.m. this Friday, the Tahlequah Tigers will take on Ponca City in round one of the Class 6A-ll playoffs, and both players and coaches are gearing up for action on the gridiron.
Tiger Head Coach Brad Gilbert earlier talked about Ponca City, the kind of offense and defense the Tigers would be up against. And Defensive Coordinator Keith Wilson discussed what the Tiger defense is doing to prepare for Ponca City's potent offense.
Tiger Offensive Coordinator Gary McClure describes the challenges facing the Tiger offense.
"No. 1, we have to focus on us," McClure said. "We've been kinda getting in our own way the last couple of weeks, making a lot of mistakes, things that we can control. We've done a really good job this week putting those things to bed, so to speak. We're been really focusing on trying to simplify some things, trying to get better at what we do, controlling what we can control."
He said it's been a good week so far, from that perspective.
"I think if we can do that, then we can focus on us, and that will help move in the direction we want to move in," McClure said. "Now, with that being said, we have a pretty big challenge in front of us. Ponca City is 4-1 at home. They're pretty stingy on defense."
They've only given up 105 yards per game rushing, he said.
"It's a little bit different look; it's a 3-3 stack where they have three down linemen and three linebackers stacked right behind them, and two high safeties," he said. "It's a little different than what we've seen, and that in itself is challenging. How can you be good at your assignment if you have to change everything and learn something new? But, we've had a pretty decent week of practice, the kids are dialed in."
He agrees with what Coach Keith Wilson said about the kids not ready to move on to their next sport.
"This is what we do," he added. "We're here to play football, and we're not ready to quit. I think the seniors this year got into the second round in 2020, and the first round last year, and they want to go farther this year."
McClure said as an offensive coordinator, he had a meeting with the different offensive coaches on Saturdays and Sundays, and sometimes after practice, making sure everyone is on the same page before the players even step out of the field.
"We ask each other, is this going to be OK with you, if you're going to do that, how are we going to block, things like that," he explained. "Or, which personnel do we want to have on the field in a particular situation. Everybody had input on what we're going to do on Friday night. It might boil down to that one guy calling the play, but it's really a group effort."
McClure said Brandon Christian coaches the wide receivers, Gilbert coaches the backfield, the quarterbacks and running backs, Tate Christian coaches the tight ends and fullbacks, and he, McClure, coaches the linemen.
"Our main area of concern is we have to take care of the football, minimize the turnovers," he said. "On the field, senior Josh Munoz is one of our leaders; he'll take control of that huddle when he needs to, and Ray Stopp, he's a junior wide receiver; when we're on the field, those guys are rallying the troops when they need to, both vocally and with actions. Cale Shankle, a junior tackle, on the line is very vocal. He helps keep our line straight."
