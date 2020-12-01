Tahlequah was in mid-season form Tuesday in its season opener at Skiatook.
Kacey Fishinghawk, Faith Springwater, Tatum Havens and Lily Couch each scored in double figures to lift the Class 5A second-ranked Lady Tigers to a convincing 86-42 win over the Lady Bulldogs.
Behind a suffocating full-court pressure defense, the Lady Tigers were able to get a large number of easy baskets on the offensive end.
“We just looked like we were hungry tonight and came out ready to play,” Tahlequah head coach David Qualls said. “We did a good job with our press early and turning defense into offense. The steals really got us going. I was impressed and proud that we came in focused, ready to go, and we played well. We were really balanced.”
Fishinghawk scored 20 of her career-high 24 points in the first half, shot 10 of 11 overall from the floor and knocked down all four of the 3-point attempts. The senior guard added six steals and pulled down five rebounds.
“She worked really hard this summer. That showed and paid off tonight,” Qualls said. “She shot the ball really well and this was also her first career game as a point guard, so I thought she managed the floor really well. She pushes the ball about as well as any guard we’ve had, just getting the ball in her hands and getting everybody else down the floor. She had a great game defensively and a great game as a floor general.”
Fishinghawk was the catalyst from the very start and helped Tahlequah jump out to a 22-6 lead after a layup and a 3-pointer. In the second quarter, she connected on back-to-back 3s to push the Lady Tigers’ lead to 44-14.
Havens, a junior move-in from Ada, took off in the third quarter where she scored 13 of her 15 points in her first outing with Tahlequah. Havens scored the first five points of the second half on a pair of free throws and a jumper, and then later canned three 3-pointers, the final one extending Tahlequah’s lead to 67-23.
“She calmed down in the third quarter and showed some real poise,” Qualls said. “She came in the second half and let the game come to her, and the ball found her a lot and she hit shots. She played a good game overall, but shot it really well there in the third quarter.”
Springwater, who gave THS a 70-25 advantage with two minutes remaining in the third after drilling a 3 from the right wing, finished with 13 points.
Couch came off the bench to score 11 points, six of those coming on consecutive 3-pointers to start the fourth quarter that gave the Lady Tigers an 80-32 lead. Tahlequah took its biggest lead of the game on a basket by freshman forward Jadyn Buttery that made it 82-32.
Lydia McAlvain and Buttery eached finished with six points for the Lady Tigers. Gracie Kimble followed with four points, Kori Rainwater added three, and both Emily Morrison and Mariah Sheppard closed with two points.
Tahlequah, who will host 4A No. 6 Grove in its home opener at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center at 6 p.m. Friday, shot 58 percent overall from the floor.
Grove has won the last two Metro Lakes Conference championships.
“Grove will be a good measuring stick for us right off the bat,” Qualls said. “They’ve won the conference the last two years. They were a state tournament team last year. It’ll be a good challenge for us. It’s good to get those games early to see where you’re at. We’re excited about it.”
