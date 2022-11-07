HITTING THE COURT: Lady Cougars learn through scrimmage

The Keys Lady Cougars and Colcord Lady Hornets faced off on the basketball court for about six quarters Monday night, and Keys Coach Kruz Lynch said he felt his girls improved throughout the scrimmage.
Although scores are kept during scrimmages, at the end of each time period, the score is erased and both teams start over at zero.
“I think we were close to 50-50 in periods,” Lynch said. “They might have been up on us a little, but they didn’t run away from us. We’re struggling to handle pressure right now. “That’s why we invited Colcord over. I knew Coach (Miguel) Ortiz would get after us."
He said Keys graduated four starters from last year.
“We don’t have a ball handler on the floor. We’re currently working with Bailey Davis, Kenlee Comer, Ashley Radomski, Taylor Petree. We’re trying to put the ball in their hands to be a point guard," he said.
He said Madison Hood had a great scrimmage.
“Hood is a freshman from Woodall,” he said. “She blocks out well. Jaylynn Callaway, a junior who didn’t play last year, also did some good things tonight. We lack experience, but we’re trying to get to where we outwork everyone else.”
The Lady Cougars’ next scrimmage will be next Wednesday, at home, against Salina, at 4 p.m.
