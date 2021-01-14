HULBERT — Hulbert had an immediate answer after suffering its first loss of the season and defeated Porter, 60-47, Thursday evening in Hulbert.
Gabe Lewis and Ethan Chuculate each scored 14 points to pace the Class 2A 13th-ranked Riders, who improve to 5-1 on the season and were coming off a 64-63 overtime loss to No. 17 Oktaha two days earlier.
“To come out and respond tonight after Tuesday’s loss, that’s big for us,” Hulbert head coach Jordan Hill said. “We executed when we needed to and were good enough to get a win.”
It’s the second time Hulbert has defeated Porter this season. The Riders defeated the short-handed Pirates, 71-33, on Dec. 10 in the Porum Tournament.
Thursday’s outcome was much different than the first. Porter had starting forward Kejaun Reynolds in its starting lineup, and the Riders needed every bit of a 13-3 run in the third quarter to pull away after the Pirates got to within 34-28.
“I wasn’t satisfied at all with how we were playing,” Hill said. “I told our guys during halftime that during the third quarter we need to put the pedal to the metal. I told them late in the third during a timeout that this was it right here. We were forcing bad shots and not being patient in our offense. Once we started doing that we were successful and we responded well.”
Junior guard David Jacobs sparked Hulbert during the decisive run, knocking down a pair of 3-pointers and scoring eight points. Jacobs, who averaged 11 points as a starter last season, has been trying to adjust to his new role off the bench. He entered the contest averaging under one point per game through five games.
“He hasn’t been starting for us and I think that’s kind of got in his head,” Hill said. “I told him he’s got to be that dog that I remember. He’s probably our most athletic guy. The third quarter tonight was huge for him. Hopefully it gets him going. He needs that confidence.”
Hulbert’s separation started on an offensive rebound and basket by Nolan Edmundson. Aidan Sanchez followed with a field goal to put the Riders up 38-28, Jacobs then buried a 3 from the left corner, and Edmundson had an easy layup off a Lewis assist to give Hulbert a 43-28 edge.
The Riders later got a 3-pointer and layup from Jacobs following a 3 by Porter’s Adrian Vega to extend their lead to 48-31 at the 1:01 mark of the third.
“It was an important stretch for us,” Hill said. “We’ve played a handful of games this year that have been real tight games. I’m very proud of our mentality. Tonight, we were able to buck up and saddle up and go.”
Hulbert trailed just once in the contest after the game’s first basket by Reynolds and completed the first quarter with a 10-2 surge to take a 21-13 advantage. Chuculate knocked down his second 3-pointer to begin the spurt, Jacobs had an inside score, Sanchez added a basket and free throw, and Edmundson capped the run with a basket with four seconds left.
The Riders led by as many as 15 points on two occasions in the second quarter — Chuculate had an offensive rebound and basket to make it 28-13, and Edmundson converted a pair of free throws to give them a 30-15 lead.
Hulbert stretched its lead to 19 points to open the fourth quarter when Sanchez had a layup in transition to make it 52-33.
Edmundson closed with nine points for the Riders, while Sanchez added eight.
The Pirates had three players finish in double figures. Adrian Vega knocked down four 3-pointers and ended with a team-high 14 points. Chris Atkins added 13 points, and Reynolds had 10.
Hulbert will remain at home Friday when it hosts Central Sallisaw in a scheduled 7:30 p.m. tipoff.
Lady Pirates too much for Hulbert: Charmaye Marshall scored a game-high 24 points and Porter rolled to a 64-27 win over Hulbert Thursday.
Marshall was one of three players to finish in double figures for the Lady Pirates, who improve to 8-2. Brittany Welch finished with 15 points, and Raylee Allison had 10.
Porter converted on 23 of its 39 free throw attempts and jumped out to a 18-4 lead after one quarter and led 41-10 at halftime.
The Lady Riders, 2-7 under head coach Joseph McClure, were limited to one field goal over the first 13 minutes — a 3-pointer by Lilly Chambers with 49 seconds left in the first quarter.
The only other field goals in the first half came from Gabby Cook and Brea Lamb.
Hulbert was led by Lamb’s eight points. Cook followed with seven points, while Allison Cole added five.
The Lady Riders will host Central Sallisaw in a 6 p.m. start on Friday.
