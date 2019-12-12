Keys traveled to Haskell to take part in the J. T. Dixon Memorial Tournament on Thursday afternoon. The girls went on to beat Salina 63-16 after coming off a 61-12 win against Hulbert Tuesday night.
The Lady Wildcats took advantage of the Lady Cougars' slow start and earned an early lead in the first three minutes of the game, but the Lady Cougars took control of the game from that point and took a 15-4 lead at the end of the quarter.
"Once we got into the groove and we started getting on our run, everyone did a good job," said head coach Jami Springwater. "It was like the other night against Hulbert, everybody knew their role. They weren't trying to do stuff they couldn't do. We made sure to play defense, guard their man, we did the little things."
Kylie Eubanks was on fire throughout the first half. Her 20 points in the first half gave the team a comfortable 39-7 lead going into half time.
The Lady Cougars continued their dominating performance in the second half. They outscored the Lady Wildcats 24-9 and held them scoreless in the final quarter.
Eubanks had a career-high 27 points, 11 rebounds, 5 steals, and 3 assists. Ashlynn Berry also made a career-high 14 assists to go along with her 10 points, 7 steals and 6 rebounds for her second consecutive double-double. Reagan led the second unit in scoring with her 11 point, 10 rebound performance while coming off the bench.
The Lady Cougars advance to play Berryhill, coming off a 48-44 win over Haskell, Friday at 4 p.m.
Cougars 42, Bulldogs 56
Keys fell to Wagoner, 56-42, during the opening round of the J.T. Dixon Memorial Tournament on Thursday afternoon.
"They have a couple of kids that can really shoot the ball," said head coach Greg Barnes. "They're a sound team. I didn't think that we competed very well, even though they are a 4A team. It's the first time in a while that I felt like we didn't compete and execute things like I think we're capable of."
The Cougars hit a 3-pointer at the end of the first quarter, but the Bulldogs quickly responded with another 3-pointer to carry over the momentum into the second quarter. The Bulldogs held on to a 16-9 lead and never let go.
The second quarter nearly mirrored the first, the Cougars scored nine points again but held the Bulldogs to only 13 points but trailed 29-18 going into halftime.
The Bulldogs led 47-29 at the end of the third quarter, but Scotty Wolff led the Cougars in scoring with seven points in the fourth quarter and allowed the Cougars to outscore the Bulldogs 13-9. However, it was not enough to overcome the Bulldogs' lead.
Wolff scored the team-high 15 points. Gage Barnes scored 10 points against the Bulldogs.
Keys will face Catoosa/Salina Friday afternoon in the second round of the tournament.
