Northeastern State has released schedules for both basketball programs and women’s soccer for 2020-21.

The basketball schedules are reformatted by the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association and will be conference games only.

In basketball, the RiverHawks will open their seasons on Nov. 19 against Northwestern Missouri at the NSU Event Center, and there will be an even split of 11 games at home and on the road. NSU will play each conference member twice except for Central Missouri, Lincoln, Missouri Western and Northwest Missouri.

Originally, the RiverHawks were scheduled to play Northwest Missouri to begin MIAA play.

The NSU men played a 28-game schedule last season and one postseason contest in the MIAA Men’s Tournament. The RiverHawks, now under new head coach Ja Havens, went 18-11 overall and 11-8 in conference play under Mark Downey, who’s now head coach at Arkansas Tech.

The NSU women played 26 games in 2019-20, going 5-21 overall and 3-16 in conference games under head coach Fala Bullock.

Notable games on the 2020-21 schedule are the matchups against Rogers State and Central Oklahoma. The RiverHawks will travel to Claremore to face RSU on Jan. 16, 2021 and host the Hillcats in the regular season finale on Feb. 27. They will host Central Oklahoma on Jan. 7 following an 18-day break, and visit Edmond on Feb. 20.

There’s also changes to MIAA Tournaments, which this year will include a two-team reduction of qualifiers from 10 teams to eight teams. The event will take place over four days rather than five.

In soccer, the RiverHawks will begin their season on the road against Central Oklahoma on either Sept. 11 or 13 in a pod match. They will host Rogers State on Sept. 18 or 20 in a second pod match. Pod matches do not count toward conference standings.

NSU, who went 14-4-4 overall and 8-3-0 in MIAA play last season under head coach Chase Wooten, will play a 14-game schedule in 2020.

Northeastern State 2020-21 Basketball Schedule

November 19 – Northwest Missouri

November 21 – Missouri Western

December 3 – at Missouri Southern

December 5 – at Pittsburg State

December 10 – Washburn

December 12 – Emporia State

December 17 – at Fort Hays State

December 19 – at Nebraska-Kearney

January 7 – Central Oklahoma

January 9 – Newman

January 16 – at Rogers State

January 21 – at Central Missouri

January 23 – at Lincoln

January 28 – Pittsburg State

January 30 – Missouri Southern

February 4 – at Emporia State

February 6 – at Washburn

February 11 – Nebraska-Kearney

February 13 – Fort Hays State

February 18 – at Newman

February 20 – at Central Oklahoma

February 27 – Rogers State

Northeastern State 2020 Women's Soccer Schedule

September 11 or 13 – at Central Oklahoma

September 18 or 20 – Rogers State

September 25 – at Newman

September 27 – Central Oklahoma

October 2 – at Central Missouri

October 4 – at Missouri Southern

October 9 – at Washburn

October 11 – at Emporia State

October 16 – Missouri Western

October 18 – Northwest Missouri

October 23 – Nebraska-Kearney

October 25 – Fort Hays State

October 30 or November 1 – at Rogers State

November 8 - FLEX WEEK: #1 vs. #8, #2 vs. #7, #3 vs. #6, #4 vs. #5. Four winning teams participate in a championship hosted by the highest remaining seed. #9, #10, #11 and #12 will be matched up based on geographic proximity

