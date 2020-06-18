Northeastern State has released schedules for both basketball programs and women’s soccer for 2020-21.
The basketball schedules are reformatted by the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association and will be conference games only.
In basketball, the RiverHawks will open their seasons on Nov. 19 against Northwestern Missouri at the NSU Event Center, and there will be an even split of 11 games at home and on the road. NSU will play each conference member twice except for Central Missouri, Lincoln, Missouri Western and Northwest Missouri.
Originally, the RiverHawks were scheduled to play Northwest Missouri to begin MIAA play.
The NSU men played a 28-game schedule last season and one postseason contest in the MIAA Men’s Tournament. The RiverHawks, now under new head coach Ja Havens, went 18-11 overall and 11-8 in conference play under Mark Downey, who’s now head coach at Arkansas Tech.
The NSU women played 26 games in 2019-20, going 5-21 overall and 3-16 in conference games under head coach Fala Bullock.
Notable games on the 2020-21 schedule are the matchups against Rogers State and Central Oklahoma. The RiverHawks will travel to Claremore to face RSU on Jan. 16, 2021 and host the Hillcats in the regular season finale on Feb. 27. They will host Central Oklahoma on Jan. 7 following an 18-day break, and visit Edmond on Feb. 20.
There’s also changes to MIAA Tournaments, which this year will include a two-team reduction of qualifiers from 10 teams to eight teams. The event will take place over four days rather than five.
In soccer, the RiverHawks will begin their season on the road against Central Oklahoma on either Sept. 11 or 13 in a pod match. They will host Rogers State on Sept. 18 or 20 in a second pod match. Pod matches do not count toward conference standings.
NSU, who went 14-4-4 overall and 8-3-0 in MIAA play last season under head coach Chase Wooten, will play a 14-game schedule in 2020.
Northeastern State 2020-21 Basketball Schedule
November 19 – Northwest Missouri
November 21 – Missouri Western
December 3 – at Missouri Southern
December 5 – at Pittsburg State
December 10 – Washburn
December 12 – Emporia State
December 17 – at Fort Hays State
December 19 – at Nebraska-Kearney
January 7 – Central Oklahoma
January 9 – Newman
January 16 – at Rogers State
January 21 – at Central Missouri
January 23 – at Lincoln
January 28 – Pittsburg State
January 30 – Missouri Southern
February 4 – at Emporia State
February 6 – at Washburn
February 11 – Nebraska-Kearney
February 13 – Fort Hays State
February 18 – at Newman
February 20 – at Central Oklahoma
February 27 – Rogers State
Northeastern State 2020 Women's Soccer Schedule
September 11 or 13 – at Central Oklahoma
September 18 or 20 – Rogers State
September 25 – at Newman
September 27 – Central Oklahoma
October 2 – at Central Missouri
October 4 – at Missouri Southern
October 9 – at Washburn
October 11 – at Emporia State
October 16 – Missouri Western
October 18 – Northwest Missouri
October 23 – Nebraska-Kearney
October 25 – Fort Hays State
October 30 or November 1 – at Rogers State
November 8 - FLEX WEEK: #1 vs. #8, #2 vs. #7, #3 vs. #6, #4 vs. #5. Four winning teams participate in a championship hosted by the highest remaining seed. #9, #10, #11 and #12 will be matched up based on geographic proximity
